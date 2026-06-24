Occupiers attacked a utility company in Zaporizhia — a woman died, there are injured
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Ukraine
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Occupiers attacked a utility company in Zaporizhia — a woman died, there are injured

Ivan Fedorov
a drone
Читати українською

On the evening of June 24, Russian invaders attacked a utility company in the Zaporizhia district - three people were injured, one person died under the rubble.

Points of attention

  • A woman tragically died and three individuals were injured when Russian invaders attacked a utility company in the Zaporizhia district.
  • The building was partially destroyed, and special equipment was damaged during the enemy attack, according to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

Russia killed a woman in the Zaporizhia region

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

According to him, the building was partially destroyed due to the enemy attack, and special equipment was damaged.

The injured are receiving medical assistance. Emergency and search operations are ongoing.

Later it became known about the victim of the shelling.

Unfortunately, a woman died while trapped under rubble during an enemy attack in the Zaporizhia region.

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