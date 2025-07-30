Olena Duma resigns as head of ARMA

Olena Duma, who was the head of the National Agency for Tracing and Asset Management (ARMA), submitted a request to resign from this position.

What is known about Elena Duma's decision?

I can make decisions. I wrote a letter of resignation from the position of Head of the National Agency for Asset Tracing and Management and ask the Government to grant it. Today, the law on strengthening the institutional capacity of ARMA officially entered into force. Therefore, it is important to do it on this day. Elena Duma Head of ARMA

As Duma noted, under her leadership, the agency has undergone important stages of transformation.

Overall, we managed to significantly improve the results of ARMA, ensure transparent work mechanisms through Prozorro, significantly strengthen international cooperation, and launch the modernization of the Register of Seized Assets.

"As of today, all these changes are finally officially enshrined in Ukrainian legislation," emphasized Olena Duma. Share

She draws attention to the fact that the next important stage for ARMA will be an international audit.

The Duma assures that it signed a statement to ensure that this process is carried out independently.

She is convinced that the next head of ARMA will not stop implementing important changes.