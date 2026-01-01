On New Year's Eve, Russia struck 7 regions of Ukraine — Zelenskyy
Ukraine
On New Year's Eve, Russia struck 7 regions of Ukraine — Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that in a situation where Russian strikes do not stop even during the New Year holidays, air defense supplies cannot be delayed.

  • President Zelenskyy highlights the urgency of supplying air defense amid continuous Russian strikes on Ukraine's regions during New Year's Eve.
  • Russia's strategic goals include targeting Ukraine's energy structures, as evidenced by the deliberate attacks on New Year's Eve.
  • The attacks on various Ukrainian regions signal Russia's purposeful warfare and the need for continuous protection of life and critical infrastructure.

Russia is purposefully waging war on New Year's Eve — Zelenskyy

The head of state announced this in his address.

The killings must be stopped — there can be no pauses in protecting life. If the strikes do not stop even on New Year's holidays, then the supply of air defense cannot be delayed. The allies have a range of scarce equipment.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Zelenskyy expressed hope that "everything that was agreed upon with America at the end of December for our protection will arrive on time."

Commenting on the air attack on New Year's Eve, the President noted:

In the new year, Russia is waging war with purpose: more than 200 attack drones were launched against Ukraine this night. Most of them were shot down, and I thank all our soldiers who repelled this attack. They hit Volyn, Rivne, Zaporizhia, Odessa, Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv regions. The targets are our energy sector.

According to Zelenskyy, the targets of the attack were energy. Rescuers and energy workers are now working wherever necessary.

