On New Year's Eve, Russia struck 7 regions of Ukraine — Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that in a situation where Russian strikes do not stop even during the New Year holidays, air defense supplies cannot be delayed.
The head of state announced this in his address.
Zelenskyy expressed hope that "everything that was agreed upon with America at the end of December for our protection will arrive on time."
Commenting on the air attack on New Year's Eve, the President noted:
According to Zelenskyy, the targets of the attack were energy. Rescuers and energy workers are now working wherever necessary.
