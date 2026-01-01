On New Year's Eve, Russia struck 7 regions of Ukraine — Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that in a situation where Russian strikes do not stop even during the New Year holidays, air defense supplies cannot be delayed.

Russia is purposefully waging war on New Year's Eve — Zelenskyy

The head of state announced this in his address.

The killings must be stopped — there can be no pauses in protecting life. If the strikes do not stop even on New Year's holidays, then the supply of air defense cannot be delayed. The allies have a range of scarce equipment. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Zelenskyy expressed hope that "everything that was agreed upon with America at the end of December for our protection will arrive on time."

Commenting on the air attack on New Year's Eve, the President noted:

In the new year, Russia is waging war with purpose: more than 200 attack drones were launched against Ukraine this night. Most of them were shot down, and I thank all our soldiers who repelled this attack. They hit Volyn, Rivne, Zaporizhia, Odessa, Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv regions. The targets are our energy sector. Share

According to Zelenskyy, the targets of the attack were energy. Rescuers and energy workers are now working wherever necessary.