On June 10, in the Świętokrzyskie Voivodeship in southern Poland, an explosion and fire occurred at an ammunition factory.

As a result of the explosion, which occurred around 11 o'clock, a 59-year-old worker of the plant was killed, and another was injured.

The explosion occurred in a recently built missile fuel center.

We had an explosion in the missile fuel center, which was put into operation several years ago, — said Elżbieta Śreniawska, director of the Mesko plant. Share

According to her, the plant is investigating the causes of the emergency. She added that the centre is modern and has video monitoring everywhere.

The local police reported that under the supervision of the prosecutor's office, all circumstances and causes of the explosion and fire will be clarified.

Russian saboteurs were arrested in Poland

At the end of May, law enforcement officers in Poland arrested three people — two Belarusians and a Pole — on suspicion of preparing sabotage on behalf of Russian intelligence.

According to the testimony, they planned to fire shopping centres, restaurants and construction warehouses.

According to the publication, the detainees tried to set fire to one object in Gdańsk and set fire to two more: in Gdynia and Marky near Warsaw.

According to the conclusions of the Internal Security Agency and the National Prosecutor's Office, they did it for money — at the rate of 10,000 euros per object.

The State News Agency of Poland PAP was also hacked.

News about the mobilisation of Poles for war with Russia appeared twice on his website.

They tried to post the news on the website at 14.00 and 14.20, but the agency's employees promptly removed her every time.