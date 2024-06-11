One killed, one injured after explosion at Polish defence plant: details

On June 10, in the Świętokrzyskie Voivodeship in southern Poland, an explosion and fire occurred at an ammunition factory.
- The police and the prosecutor's office are establishing the causes and circumstances of the explosion and fire at the Mesko plant in Poland.
- The state news agency of Poland became the victim of a hacker attack, during which they tried to spread unreliable information about the mobilisation of Poles for war with Russia.
- Three people — two Belarusians and a Pole — were arrested in Poland on suspicion of preparing sabotage on behalf of Russian intelligence.
- Special services discovered that the detainees tried to set fire to objects in Gdańsk, Gdynia and Marky at the expense of the Russian Federation.
As a result of the explosion at the plant in Poland, there are dead and injured
As a result of the explosion, which occurred around 11 o'clock, a 59-year-old worker of the plant was killed, and another was injured.
The explosion occurred in a recently built missile fuel center.
According to her, the plant is investigating the causes of the emergency. She added that the centre is modern and has video monitoring everywhere.
The local police reported that under the supervision of the prosecutor's office, all circumstances and causes of the explosion and fire will be clarified.
Russian saboteurs were arrested in Poland
At the end of May, law enforcement officers in Poland arrested three people — two Belarusians and a Pole — on suspicion of preparing sabotage on behalf of Russian intelligence.
According to the testimony, they planned to fire shopping centres, restaurants and construction warehouses.
According to the publication, the detainees tried to set fire to one object in Gdańsk and set fire to two more: in Gdynia and Marky near Warsaw.
According to the conclusions of the Internal Security Agency and the National Prosecutor's Office, they did it for money — at the rate of 10,000 euros per object.
The State News Agency of Poland PAP was also hacked.
News about the mobilisation of Poles for war with Russia appeared twice on his website.
They tried to post the news on the website at 14.00 and 14.20, but the agency's employees promptly removed her every time.
The text referred to a decree allegedly signed by the country's prime minister on the mobilisation of 200,000 people and sending them to the Ukrainian front.
