The Novoshakhtinsky refinery, considered the largest such enterprise in southern Russia, stopped operations after an attack by Ukrainian UAVs.

What is known about the shutdown of the largest refinery in southern Russia after the attack by Ukrainian drones

It is noted that the company has stopped the operation of both primary oil refining units.

This happened after the only oil refining plant in the Rostov region with a capacity of 5.6 million tons per year was hit by Ukrainian UAVs on the night of December 19, causing a large-scale fire.

In particular, the AVT-2.5-2 unit with a capacity of 7.14 thousand tons per day, which is operating at 50% of the enterprise's capacity, was hit.

In addition, according to the publication's interlocutor, as a result of the attack by Ukrainian drones, an oil product tank caught fire and the operation of a second primary processing unit with a similar capacity — 7.14 thousand tons per day — was stopped.

The Novoshakhtyn Oil Refinery began operating in 2009. It became the first such enterprise in the aggressor country built from scratch in the previous 30 years.

The enterprise is stopping work for the third time in a year.

It was first attacked by drones in March, then again in June. As a result, the refinery's output fell sharply: in January-October, it processed 2.7 million tons of oil compared to 4.8 million tons last year.

In total, in January-December, Russian refineries lost 41.1 million tons, or 13% of capacity, due to downtime caused by UAV attacks and difficulties with repairs due to Western sanctions.

What is known about the attack by Ukrainian drones on the Novoshakhtyn Oil Refinery?

On the night of December 19, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Novoshakhtinsky Oil Products Plant in Rostov Oblast. It is the only refinery in the region and supplies fuel to the Russian army.

The oil refinery (refinery) in Novoshakhtinsk, Russia, which was hit overnight, plays an important role for the defense industry.

At the same time, the plant's proximity to the border with Ukraine makes it important for the enemy in terms of logistics.