Operation Eastern Sentinel. NATO responds to the Russian threat

NATO is launching Operation Eastern Sentinel to reinforce its positions along the Alliance's eastern flank. The activity will involve a range of forces and assets from allies including Denmark, France, the United Kingdom, Germany and others.
NATO responds to Russian threat in Eastern Europe
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced this at a joint press conference with NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe General Alexus Hrynkevich at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels.
In addition to more traditional military capabilities, according to the Secretary General, this initiative will also include elements aimed at overcoming the specific challenges associated with the use of drones.
Eastern Watchdog will add flexibility and strength to our position and clearly demonstrate that, as a defensive Alliance, we are always ready to defend ourselves.
In his opinion, on the morning of September 10, when numerous Russian drones violated Polish airspace, NATO air defenses successfully protected the territory.
Rutte also recalled that at a meeting of the North Atlantic Council on Wednesday morning, the allies discussed the situation in light of Poland's request for consultations under Article 4.
That is why we have deployed a forward-deployed land force in eight countries, with units supported by contributions from all Allies, and we have plans to increase our presence if and when needed. We have air defences, land-based, sea-based and air-based systems. And here too, thanks to contributions from Allies across Europe and North America, working together every day, we ensure that we are ready to defend every inch of Alliance territory.
Recall that earlier this year, NATO launched Operation Baltic Watch to protect critical infrastructure in the Baltic Sea.
