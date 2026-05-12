Operation Midas: NABU and SAPO announce new suspicions

On May 12, it became officially known that NABU and SAPO reported suspicions to 6 more members of an organized group exposed for legalizing criminally acquired property in particularly large amounts.

Operation Midas: DYNASTY — New Details Revealed

As noted by NABU and SAPO, new suspicions have been announced:

• former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine;

• a businessman (one of the leaders of a criminal organization exposed in November 2025 as part of the special operation "Midas");

• to other persons.

As part of the investigation, it became known that during 2021–2025, the suspects laundered more than UAH 460 million by building a cottage town in the village of Kozyn, Kyiv region.

This involves the construction of four private residences with auxiliary buildings and structures, as well as a separate public residence — a spa area — on land plots with a total area of about 8 hectares. Share

What is important to understand is that part of the funds spent on construction were obtained through a so-called "laundry" controlled by a businessman — the future owner of one of the residences. This is almost 9 million USD.