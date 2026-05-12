Operation Midas: NABU and SAPO announce new suspicions

On May 12, it became officially known that NABU and SAPO reported suspicions to 6 more members of an organized group exposed for legalizing criminally acquired property in particularly large amounts.
Points of attention
- The investigation uncovered that a businessman and a former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine are among those facing suspicions.
- The case falls under Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, shedding light on the severity of the alleged crimes.
Operation Midas: DYNASTY — New Details Revealed
As noted by NABU and SAPO, new suspicions have been announced:
• former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine;
• a businessman (one of the leaders of a criminal organization exposed in November 2025 as part of the special operation "Midas");
• to other persons.
As part of the investigation, it became known that during 2021–2025, the suspects laundered more than UAH 460 million by building a cottage town in the village of Kozyn, Kyiv region.
What is important to understand is that part of the funds spent on construction were obtained through a so-called "laundry" controlled by a businessman — the future owner of one of the residences. This is almost 9 million USD.
More on the topic
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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