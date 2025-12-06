Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Europe is preparing for war by 2030 and stressed the need for closer cooperation with Russia. He said this while talking to his supporters in the city of Kecskemét.
Points of attention
- Viktor Orban accuses the European Union of preparing for war against Russia by 2030.
- Orban emphasizes the need for closer cooperation with Russia to avoid being drawn into a potential conflict.
- The Hungarian Prime Minister stresses the importance of Hungary's strength, both economically and politically, to prevent war.
Orban lashed out at Europe for preparing for war against Russia
Orban noted that the fact that the EU is preparing for defense in the event of an attack by Russia is Europe's fault, not the aggressor country's.
He believes that this is already a textbook expansion, all four phases of which have been implemented — first the severance of diplomatic and then economic relations, the introduction of conscription, and also "war management."
In addition, Orban repeated the words of Russian propaganda about Russians and Ukrainians as supposedly one people, and also thanked US President Donald Trump for "hating war" and "wanting peace."
At the same time, the Hungarian Prime Minister added that he is preparing a visit by the country's delegation to Moscow "in the coming days" to expand economic cooperation.
