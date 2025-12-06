Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Europe is preparing for war by 2030 and stressed the need for closer cooperation with Russia. He said this while talking to his supporters in the city of Kecskemét.

Orban lashed out at Europe for preparing for war against Russia

Orban noted that the fact that the EU is preparing for defense in the event of an attack by Russia is Europe's fault, not the aggressor country's.

This is a war that we can be drawn into. This war is not far away, not only physically, but also politically. The leaders of the European Union have decided that Europe will go to war. It is written about this that by 2030 we need to be ready for war, they have even moved on to war management. Viktor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary

He believes that this is already a textbook expansion, all four phases of which have been implemented — first the severance of diplomatic and then economic relations, the introduction of conscription, and also "war management."

To avoid war, you need strength, so we want to make Hungary strong, both economically and politically. We need to pay attention to history, learn from it, so that if Europe does go to war by 2030, we can avoid it. When the time comes, we need to be ready, the elections in April 2026 will be the last elections before war, and the next government must save us. If it is pro-Brussels, we will be dragged into war, and we will not have a chance to stay out. Share

In addition, Orban repeated the words of Russian propaganda about Russians and Ukrainians as supposedly one people, and also thanked US President Donald Trump for "hating war" and "wanting peace."