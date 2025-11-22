The Hungarian leader calls on Europe to bow its head to the Russians as well.

Orban supported Trump's "peace plan" and lashed out at Ukraine

From now on, Hungary will block all joint European Union decisions aimed at helping Ukraine until Kyiv agrees to the tough conditions of Donald Trump's "peace plan".

Today, the office of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen received a letter from Orban, a copy of which was obtained by the publication's journalists. Share

In it, the Hungarian Prime Minister called on the EU to support the US "peace plan", which consists of 28 points and crosses a number of Kyiv's "red lines".

Europeans must immediately and unconditionally support the United States' peace initiative. In addition to supporting the US President, we must immediately begin autonomous and direct negotiations with Russia. Viktor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary

The Hungarian leader also noted in his letter that from now on, Hungary "does not support the European Union providing any further financial assistance to Ukraine in any form" and "does not agree to such a decision being made on behalf of and within the EU."

As Politico notes, the first obvious victim of such a blockade by Hungary could be the so-called reparations loan to Ukraine, the terms of which are currently being actively discussed. It was planned that a decision on it could be made as early as December 18.