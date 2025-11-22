The Hungarian leader calls on Europe to bow its head to the Russians as well.
Points of attention
- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is blocking EU aid to Ukraine until Kyiv agrees to Donald Trump's “peace plan”, which raises questions about Hungary's alignment with the US and Russia.
- Orban's actions could complicate the geopolitical situation and hinder Ukraine's economic development and stability by denying crucial financial support from the EU.
Orban supported Trump's "peace plan" and lashed out at Ukraine
From now on, Hungary will block all joint European Union decisions aimed at helping Ukraine until Kyiv agrees to the tough conditions of Donald Trump's "peace plan".
In it, the Hungarian Prime Minister called on the EU to support the US "peace plan", which consists of 28 points and crosses a number of Kyiv's "red lines".
The Hungarian leader also noted in his letter that from now on, Hungary "does not support the European Union providing any further financial assistance to Ukraine in any form" and "does not agree to such a decision being made on behalf of and within the EU."
As Politico notes, the first obvious victim of such a blockade by Hungary could be the so-called reparations loan to Ukraine, the terms of which are currently being actively discussed. It was planned that a decision on it could be made as early as December 18.
