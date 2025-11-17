Statements by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban have once again sparked debate in Europe, especially amid discussions about future financial support for Ukraine and ongoing pressure on the EU budget.
Points of attention
- Viktor Orban cynically expressed disbelief in Ukraine's chances of winning the war against Russia, highlighting concerns about EU financial support for Kyiv.
- The Hungarian Prime Minister emphasized the need for a European diplomatic strategy in the Ukrainian conflict and advocated for negotiations between the US and Russia.
- Orban's stance on the Ukrainian issue reflects his prioritization of European and Hungarian interests, suggesting the need for border stabilization and a security zone in future agreements with Ukraine.
Orban made a cynical statement about the possibility of Ukraine winning
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that, in his opinion, Ukraine has no chance of victory, and financial assistance to Kyiv from the EU is becoming an excessive burden for the union.
Orban emphasized that such spending, in his opinion, negatively affects the Union's economy and calls into question the feasibility of further investments.
Budapest has already blocked the extension of sanctions against Russia and has repeatedly slowed down decisions on Ukrainian aid packages.
The Prime Minister noted that European leaders, he claims, seek to continue military support for Kyiv, considering it necessary to strengthen their own positions before possible negotiations.
However, he insists that such an approach, in his opinion, is wrong, and that the conditions are now more favorable for Moscow.
Orban expressed expectations that the US and Russia will play a key role in future agreements, and Europe, he said, should build its own diplomatic channel.
The Prime Minister explained that first Washington can hold negotiations with Moscow, and then the EU should determine its positions and try to coordinate them with the American side.
Orban emphasized that he views the Ukrainian issue through the prism of the interests of Europeans and, above all, Hungarian society.
At the same time, he expressed confidence that Russia would not attack EU or NATO countries, since, according to him, it does not have sufficient resources to expand the conflict.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-