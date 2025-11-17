Statements by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban have once again sparked debate in Europe, especially amid discussions about future financial support for Ukraine and ongoing pressure on the EU budget.

Orban made a cynical statement about the possibility of Ukraine winning

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that, in his opinion, Ukraine has no chance of victory, and financial assistance to Kyiv from the EU is becoming an excessive burden for the union.

Orban emphasized that such spending, in his opinion, negatively affects the Union's economy and calls into question the feasibility of further investments.

Budapest has already blocked the extension of sanctions against Russia and has repeatedly slowed down decisions on Ukrainian aid packages.

Hungary also promoted the idea of easing restrictions on the supply of Russian oil imposed by the United States on large energy companies. Share

The Prime Minister noted that European leaders, he claims, seek to continue military support for Kyiv, considering it necessary to strengthen their own positions before possible negotiations.

However, he insists that such an approach, in his opinion, is wrong, and that the conditions are now more favorable for Moscow.

Orban expressed expectations that the US and Russia will play a key role in future agreements, and Europe, he said, should build its own diplomatic channel.

The Prime Minister explained that first Washington can hold negotiations with Moscow, and then the EU should determine its positions and try to coordinate them with the American side.

Orban emphasized that he views the Ukrainian issue through the prism of the interests of Europeans and, above all, Hungarian society.

He believes that in the future, an agreement with Ukraine should include elements of border stabilization and the possible creation of a security zone. In the absence of radical changes, Russia, in his assessment, will continue to advance in eastern Ukraine, in particular towards the Donetsk region. Share

At the same time, he expressed confidence that Russia would not attack EU or NATO countries, since, according to him, it does not have sufficient resources to expand the conflict.