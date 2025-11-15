"Time is on the Russians' side". Orban made a cynical statement about Russia's war against Ukraine
"Time is on the Russians' side". Orban made a cynical statement about Russia's war against Ukraine

Orban
Source:  Telex

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that external forces should force Russia and Ukraine to make peace, noting that in Ukraine's case it would be easier.

Points of attention

  • Viktor Orban's call for peace between Russia and Ukraine highlights the importance of external intervention in resolving the conflict.
  • The European Union's support is crucial for Ukraine's existence, according to Orban, underscoring the need for diplomatic efforts to secure peace.
  • Orban's observation that time is on Russia's side underscores the urgency of the situation and the necessity for immediate action to prevent further escalation.

Orban made a cynical statement about Russia's war against Ukraine

Orban said this at an anti-war rally of digital public circles in Győr on the afternoon of November 15.

According to him, the warring parties do not want peace, and therefore external forces must convince Russians and Ukrainians to reconcile.

The European Union has the means to motivate Ukraine in this direction, because, according to him, Ukraine would not exist without EU support.

The problem, however, is that leading Western countries cannot find the means to convince the Russians, who want to occupy all of Ukraine, to make peace, Orban noted.

"Time is on the Russians' side," he said, adding that it would be good to make peace before the Russians occupy all of Ukraine.

