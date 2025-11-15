"Time is on the Russians' side". Orban made a cynical statement about Russia's war against Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that external forces should force Russia and Ukraine to make peace, noting that in Ukraine's case it would be easier.
Points of attention
Orban made a cynical statement about Russia's war against Ukraine
Orban said this at an anti-war rally of digital public circles in Győr on the afternoon of November 15.
According to him, the warring parties do not want peace, and therefore external forces must convince Russians and Ukrainians to reconcile.
The European Union has the means to motivate Ukraine in this direction, because, according to him, Ukraine would not exist without EU support.
"Time is on the Russians' side," he said, adding that it would be good to make peace before the Russians occupy all of Ukraine.
