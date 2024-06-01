On the evening of 31 May, an extraordinary meeting of the Hungarian parliament was held to discuss the powerful Russian cyberattack on the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Orban is afraid to oppose Putin in order to protect Hungary

The journalists note that representatives of the Fidesz political force, headed by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, ignored an extraordinary parliamentary meeting on the evening of 31 May, dedicated to the Russian cyberattack on the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2022.

The decision on the extraordinary convocation of the parliament was the idea of the opposition parties of Hungary.

At the center of the general discussion were a cyberattack on the information system of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as a discussion of the possible resignation of the president of the republic, Tomasz Sujok, due to his alleged involvement in dubious deals on the sale of land.

The speaker of the Parliament of Hungary, Laszlo Kever, scheduled the meeting for 20:00 on May 31, despite this, members of Orban's party immediately began to claim beforehand that they would not attend, as they consider it a "farce".

It is important to understand that without them there would be no quorum at the meeting.

Members of the opposition Momentum party published a photo of the half-empty parliament hall, placing Russian flags in the places where Fidesz deputies are sitting.

Orban unexpectedly humiliated Putin and Russian army

Recently, the Hungarian leader began to claim that the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, is unlikely to decide to start a war against NATO, since he could not achieve success even in Ukraine.

Viktor Orban, who is known for his pro-Russian position, the Russian army has already demonstrated its limits in Ukraine and proved to be not strong enough for the quick victory it was hoping for.

If the Russians were strong enough to defeat the Ukrainians in one fell swoop, they would have done it already, said Putin's henchman ironically. Share

In addition, he suddenly thought about the fact that the military potential of the aggressor country Russia cannot in any way be compared to the forces of NATO.