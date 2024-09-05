Our strategy is working. Syrsky announced a significant improvement in the situation in the Pokrovsky direction

Defense forces of Ukraine stopped the advance of the Russian army near Pokrovsk. This was emphasized by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi.

According to him, the Pokrovsky direction was the epicenter of the war in the east of Ukraine. However, Syrskyi said that Ukrainian forces managed to stop the Russian advance.

Over the past six days, the enemy has not advanced a single meter in the Pokrovsky direction. In other words, our strategy is working. Oleksandr Syrskyi Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces

He noted that Ukraine was able to deprive the Russians of the ability to maneuver and deploy their reinforcements from other directions.

This weakening is undoubtedly felt in other areas. We note that the number of artillery fire, as well as the intensity of the offensive, decreased.

The situation in the Pokrovsky direction: what is known

The Pokrovsky direction is one of the hottest on the front. The Russian army is at a distance of 11 km from the city. Because of this, a forced evacuation of the civilian population was announced there.

As Syrsky said, the Russians are actively using their advantage in manpower and military equipment there. And according to the General Staff, dozens of combat clashes take place there every day, and the Russians lose a large number of soldiers. Share

Recently, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will additionally strengthen the Pokrovsky direction.