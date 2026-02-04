Over 1,100 apartment buildings in Kyiv are again without heating

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the current situation in the energy sector after the Russian strikes. According to him, the most serious consequences were recorded in Kyiv and the region, in Kharkiv and the region, in Sumy, as well as Poltava. There are also many problems in the central regions, in particular in the Dnipro and Cherkasy regions.

The situation in Ukraine's energy sector is still very difficult

According to the Ukrainian leader, more than 200 brigades are involved in the liquidation of the consequences of Russian terror in the capital.

The Ministry of Energy also promises to soon increase the number of crews — this will make it possible to rotate workers, as most of them are already very tired.

More than 1,100 apartment buildings in several districts of the capital are without heating, and for each such building there must be an answer with a clear deadline for restoring heat supply and guaranteed provision of people with heating and support options. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Also in the focus of the selector was the issue of strengthening the defense of Zaporizhia against Russian drones, the supply of interceptor drones, and the availability of trained crews.

Zelensky has already given instructions on this matter to the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Minister of Defense of Ukraine.