Over 20 train cars derailed in Russia's Buryatia — photo
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Dozens of freight train cars derailed in Buryatia, causing significant damage to the railway infrastructure. The cause is currently unknown.

Points of attention

  • A railway accident occurred in Buryatia, resulting in more than 20 carriages derailing.
  • A criminal case is being initiated into the accident due to a possible violation of traffic safety rules.
  • More than 200 specialists and two special repair trains were involved in repairing the damage.
  • There were no injuries, but several other trains were delayed due to the accident.
  • The article also mentions an incident with an explosion on a railway near Moscow, which may be related to intelligence activities.

More than 20 train cars derailed in Buryatia

As reported by the regional Ministry of Emergencies, the accident occurred near the Angarakan station in the Muysky district. As a result of the collision, the following cars were damaged:

  • 250 meters of railway track;

  • three supports;

  • 100 meters of contact network.

More than 200 specialists and two special repair trains were involved in repairing the damage.

A number of other trains were delayed due to the accident. According to preliminary information, there were no injuries among the people. At the same time, a criminal case has been initiated into the incident under the article on violation of traffic safety rules.

GUR sabotaged a Russian railway near Moscow

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

On December 27, at 1 a.m., an explosion occurred at the Voskresensk railway station in the Moscow region, destroying the carriages of a freight train. The Russian Federation was using them to provide logistics for its army.

The scale of the damage caused is being established.

Judging by the fervor of Russian propaganda, which, trying to hide the consequences of the rumble, lies about the alleged absence of a fire at the Voskresensk railway depot, the Kremlin leaders' fear of internal resistance to the Putin regime and loss of control within the country is seriously growing, the GUR emphasized.

