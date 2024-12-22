Dozens of coal wagons derailed in Russia — photo
Category
World
Publication date

Dozens of coal wagons derailed in Russia — photo

Dozens of coal wagons derailed in Russia — photo
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On December 22, an accident occurred on a railway in southeastern Russia. In particular, two freight trains carrying coal collided.

Points of attention

  • A railway accident in southeastern Russia resulted in two freight trains carrying coal colliding, causing 42 cars to collide.
  • The Russian prosecutor's office says there is no threat to the environment from the accident and is taking measures to verify the safety of railway traffic.
  • In a parallel incident in Ulyanovsk on Russian territory, an explosion destroyed a railway track, complicating enemy logistics, according to Ukrainian intelligence.
  • Ukrainian intelligence also reports other cases of weakening enemy logistics facilities used to wage war against Ukraine.
  • The situation indicates the continuation of Russia's genocidal war against Ukraine, and the promise of fair retribution for every war crime, as Ukrainian intelligence officials claim.

Coal wagons derail in Russia

According to Russian media, the accident occurred this morning in the Trans-Baikal Territory. Two freight trains carrying coal collided.

As a result of the accident, 42 cars derailed: 35 cars from the first train and seven from the second.

The Russian prosecutor's office claims that there is no threat to the environment and no injuries. Traffic has been completely stopped in both directions.

The Mogochinsk transport prosecutor and the investigative and operational group left for the scene. The Mogochinsk transport prosecutor's office organized an inspection of the implementation of legislation on traffic safety and the operation of railway transport. If there are grounds, a set of prosecutorial response measures will be taken, the prosecutor's office said.

A railway was blown up in Ulyanovsk, Russia

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, this is another blow to the enemy's logistics.

On December 14, 2024, an explosion in Ulyanovsk, Russia, destroyed a railway track — the military logistics of the Russian occupation army suffered another complication, the GUR report said.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the explosion occurred in the railway district of Ulyanovsk, on a line near the Sviyaga River — a few kilometers from the local locomotive depot and the Ulyanovsk Motor Plant.

The GUR also recalls that on December 11, two mainline diesel locomotives of the aggressor state burned down in Bryansk.

The process of weakening the logistics facilities that Russia uses to wage a genocidal war against Ukraine continues. The GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reminds that there will be fair retribution for every war crime! — Ukrainian intelligence officers emphasize.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
DIU and partisans destroyed the railway bridge in occupied Berdyansk — sources
bridge
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Partisans staged a sabotage on the railway near Mariupol, occupied by the Russian Federation
Partisans staged a sabotage on the railway near Mariupol, occupied by the Russian Federation
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Railway blown up in Ulyanovsk, Russia
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
It's loud again in Russia

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?