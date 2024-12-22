Dozens of coal wagons derailed in Russia — photo

On December 22, an accident occurred on a railway in southeastern Russia. In particular, two freight trains carrying coal collided.

Coal wagons derail in Russia

According to Russian media, the accident occurred this morning in the Trans-Baikal Territory. Two freight trains carrying coal collided.

As a result of the accident, 42 cars derailed: 35 cars from the first train and seven from the second.

The Russian prosecutor's office claims that there is no threat to the environment and no injuries. Traffic has been completely stopped in both directions.

The Russian prosecutor's office claims that there is no threat to the environment and no injuries. Traffic has been completely stopped in both directions.

The Mogochinsk transport prosecutor and the investigative and operational group left for the scene. The Mogochinsk transport prosecutor's office organized an inspection of the implementation of legislation on traffic safety and the operation of railway transport. If there are grounds, a set of prosecutorial response measures will be taken, the prosecutor's office said.

A railway was blown up in Ulyanovsk, Russia

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, this is another blow to the enemy's logistics.

On December 14, 2024, an explosion in Ulyanovsk, Russia, destroyed a railway track — the military logistics of the Russian occupation army suffered another complication, the GUR report said.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the explosion occurred in the railway district of Ulyanovsk, on a line near the Sviyaga River — a few kilometers from the local locomotive depot and the Ulyanovsk Motor Plant.

The GUR also recalls that on December 11, two mainline diesel locomotives of the aggressor state burned down in Bryansk.