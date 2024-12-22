On December 22, an accident occurred on a railway in southeastern Russia. In particular, two freight trains carrying coal collided.
Points of attention
- A railway accident in southeastern Russia resulted in two freight trains carrying coal colliding, causing 42 cars to collide.
- The Russian prosecutor's office says there is no threat to the environment from the accident and is taking measures to verify the safety of railway traffic.
- In a parallel incident in Ulyanovsk on Russian territory, an explosion destroyed a railway track, complicating enemy logistics, according to Ukrainian intelligence.
- Ukrainian intelligence also reports other cases of weakening enemy logistics facilities used to wage war against Ukraine.
- The situation indicates the continuation of Russia's genocidal war against Ukraine, and the promise of fair retribution for every war crime, as Ukrainian intelligence officials claim.
Coal wagons derail in Russia
According to Russian media, the accident occurred this morning in the Trans-Baikal Territory. Two freight trains carrying coal collided.
As a result of the accident, 42 cars derailed: 35 cars from the first train and seven from the second.
The Russian prosecutor's office claims that there is no threat to the environment and no injuries. Traffic has been completely stopped in both directions.
A railway was blown up in Ulyanovsk, Russia
According to the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, this is another blow to the enemy's logistics.
According to Ukrainian intelligence, the explosion occurred in the railway district of Ulyanovsk, on a line near the Sviyaga River — a few kilometers from the local locomotive depot and the Ulyanovsk Motor Plant.
The GUR also recalls that on December 11, two mainline diesel locomotives of the aggressor state burned down in Bryansk.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-