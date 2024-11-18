Partisans staged a sabotage on the railway near Mariupol, occupied by the Russian Federation

Ukrainian partisans disabled a railway section in the occupied territory near Mariupol, which led to a collision of two locomotives. The Russian occupiers are trying to connect this line with the Russian Federation.

What is known about the new diversion of Ukrainian partisans

As reported by the Mariupol City Council, the partisans damaged the railway track between Kalchyk and Malovodne stations in the northern part of the Mariupol district.

Due to this, two locomotives collided, and power lines were also damaged.

Photo — t.me/mariupolrada

By the way, Russian troops started laying a new railway branch in the area of the village of Malovodne back in May of this year.

The goal of the occupiers was to connect the new section with the Ukrainian railway line "Mariupol-Volnovakha" for its further integration into the Russian railway network.

This sabotage once again demonstrates the active opposition of the partisans in the temporarily occupied territories, aimed at disrupting the logistical plans of the occupiers.

The Navy of the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed Russian ammunition storage facilities near Mariupol

The other day, units of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a missile attack on important ammunition warehouses discovered by intelligence near the temporarily occupied Mariupol, the message says.

As the Ukrainian soldiers managed to find out, as a result of the attack it was possible to destroy both the storage infrastructure and tons of ammunition, which the Russian occupiers were actively accumulating for use on the territory of Ukraine.

Photo: facebook.com/navy.mil.gov.ua