A Russian military base caught fire in occupied Mariupol — video
Source:  Petro Andryushchenko

On August 4, a large-scale fire broke out in Russian-occupied Mariupol. In particular, a new military base of the occupiers broke out there.

Points of attention

  • A fire broke out at the military base of the Russian occupiers in Mariupol.
  • The formation of a reserve in Mariupol, including the arrival of Chechen mercenaries, testifies to the criminal intentions of the Russian occupiers in the region.
  • The Russians are once again choosing the strategy of placing ammunition in residential buildings to avoid attacks by Ukrainian forces.
  • According to the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, the situation is tense, and it is difficult to predict the future actions of the Russian occupiers in the region.

What is known about "cotton" in Mariupol

As the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andryushchenko, reported, the fire broke out at the site of the new military base in the Khladokombinat area.

According to the mayor's adviser, the whole city is watching the fire.

There is no detonation yet. There were no explosions, but the Russians are leaving quickly, — writes Andryushchenko.

Why are the Russian occupiers removing air defense from Mariupol

Earlier, Andryushchenko emphasized that the Russian occupiers do not care about the safety of the city's residents, but they are afraid of the Ukrainian military exposing the locations of their own air defense systems.

He noted that incomprehensible things are happening with the placement of operational-tactical warehouses with ammunition.

The Russians again began to form them directly in residential construction. We haven't seen this for almost a year. The last time this happened was during our counteroffensive, and now again, — emphasizes the adviser of the city occupied by the Russians.

According to him, it is currently difficult to answer what is forcing the Russian invaders to change their tactics.

However, they form a reserve in Mariupol. In particular, Andryushchenko emphasized that units of Kadyrov's Chechen mercenaries were secretly brought to the city.

We have some hypotheses about what is going on. It seems that the Russians are looking very carefully in the direction of Ugledar and Rozivka in Zaporozhye. In view of this, they are beginning to form a resource reserve base, in particular on the territory of Mariupol, — suggests the adviser to the mayor of the occupied city.

This means that ammunition will continue to be located in residential buildings. So the occupiers are sure that neither drones nor rockets will fly there. After all, Ukraine does not risk the civilian population.

