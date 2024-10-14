The Russian Federation transferred a large number of soldiers through Mariupol — what is happening

A large transfer of Russian troops through Mariupol was recorded on October 13. In particular, two convoys of trucks were headed in the direction of the Vremivsky ledge.
Points of attention
- The Russian Federation has transferred a large number of soldiers through Mariupol, which indicates possible preparations for a new offensive operation.
- During the last day, 161 combat clashes were recorded on the front, including attacks in various areas.
- In various directions on the front, fighting took place near such settlements as Petropavlivka, Grekivka, Chasovy Yar and others.
- The defense forces successfully repelled 39 enemy attacks in the Kurakhiv direction, demonstrating a high level of preparedness.
- The situation at the front remains tense, intense fighting continues in various areas of Eastern Ukraine.
What is the situation in Mariupol
As the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andryushchenko reported, more than 20 trucks were moving in two organized columns along the route Russia — Novoazovsk — Mariupol — Nikolske — agglomeration Rozivka-Pologi or the Vremivskyi direction.
He also drew attention to the fact that there are no tactical markings on the trucks, which indicates the preparation for a new offensive operation, the place of which the Russians have not yet determined.
What is the situation at the front
As the General Staff notes, 161 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.
In the Kupyansk direction, 19 skirmishes took place near Petropavlivka, Pishchany, Vyshnevoy, Kopanyk and Lozova.
In the Lymansky direction, according to detailed information, the enemy attacked 19 times near Grekivka, Druzhelyubivka, Novosadovo, Nevsky, Terni and Torsky.
In the Kramatorsk direction, there were three combat clashes in the areas of Chasovoy Yar and Stupochky.
In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders repelled 25 enemy assaults in the areas of Sukhyi Yar, Lysivka, Promin and Selidove settlements.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-