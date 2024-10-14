The Russian Federation transferred a large number of soldiers through Mariupol — what is happening

A large transfer of Russian troops through Mariupol was recorded on October 13. In particular, two convoys of trucks were headed in the direction of the Vremivsky ledge.

What is the situation in Mariupol

As the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andryushchenko reported, more than 20 trucks were moving in two organized columns along the route Russia — Novoazovsk — Mariupol — Nikolske — agglomeration Rozivka-Pologi or the Vremivskyi direction.

He also drew attention to the fact that there are no tactical markings on the trucks, which indicates the preparation for a new offensive operation, the place of which the Russians have not yet determined.

What is the situation at the front

As the General Staff notes, 161 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.

In the Kupyansk direction, 19 skirmishes took place near Petropavlivka, Pishchany, Vyshnevoy, Kopanyk and Lozova.

In the Lymansky direction, according to detailed information, the enemy attacked 19 times near Grekivka, Druzhelyubivka, Novosadovo, Nevsky, Terni and Torsky.

In the Kramatorsk direction, there were three combat clashes in the areas of Chasovoy Yar and Stupochky.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders repelled 25 enemy assaults in the areas of Sukhyi Yar, Lysivka, Promin and Selidove settlements.