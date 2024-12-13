Over 2,000 Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers were poisoned at the front by chemicals from Russian ammunition in two years

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, more than 2,000 Ukrainian servicemen have been hospitalized with chemical poisonings used by the Russians, and three have died.

Russia is using chemical weapons on a large scale at the front against the AFU

This was announced at a briefing by Artem Vlasyuk, head of the Environmental Safety and Civil Protection Department of the Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Protection Department of the Armed Forces Support Forces Command.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, more than 2,000 servicemen with varying degrees of poisoning by unknown or known chemical substances have been sent to medical facilities, both military and general medical infrastructure of Ukraine, with symptoms of poisoning.

Including the toxic irritants CS and CN, which are used in anti-riot munitions. As for the dead servicemen, three such fatalities are currently known.

He did not name the names of the deceased and the units in which they served for security reasons.

But in three cases we have a doctors' conclusion stating death as a result of acute poisoning by an unknown chemical substance," said Vlasyuk

At the same time, he emphasized that the Ukrainian army does not use chemical substances.

These means are prohibited for use, therefore Ukraine, as a signatory to the Chemical Weapons Convention, and its Armed Forces, which are the guarantors of its independence and sovereignty, comply with international law and the requirements of the Chemical Weapons Convention in particular.

Ukraine joined a joint statement on behalf of 59 states in support of the strict implementation of the provisions of the Chemical Weapons Convention, in particular the prohibition of the use of chemical riot control agents as a method of warfare.

Russia is increasingly using chemical attacks against the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the frontline

This was reported by the communications department of the Support Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Along with conventional fire weapons, the enemy uses ammunition equipped with dangerous chemicals, such as K-51 and RG-VO, which are riot control weapons and are prohibited for use as means of warfare. There is also a significant share of ammunition containing dangerous chemical compounds of an unidentified type. In October 2024, the radiation, chemical, biological reconnaissance units of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded 323 such cases.

It is noted that since the beginning of the large-scale invasion, radiation, chemical, and biological intelligence units have been directly recording cases of the use of dangerous chemical substances on the battlefield.