Over 350 "shaheeds" flew to Belarus during Russia's attacks on Ukraine

Since July, at least 356 drones of various types have violated Belarusian airspace. Of these, 351 are Russian Shahed kamikaze drones used to attack Ukraine.

351 Russian "Shahed" have flown to Belarus since July

According to the monitoring project "Belarusian Gayun", over the past five months, analysts have recorded:

10 cases of shooting down or crashing of "Shaheeds" in Belarus and Latvia;

1 incident involving the destruction of a building due to a drone crash.

Dynamics of the increase in the number of drone flights:

July — 9 cases,

August — 12 cases,

September — 30 cases,

October — 49 cases,

November — 151 cases.

In the first two weeks of December, 105 Russian drones have already crossed Belarusian airspace.

Analysts report that during the observation period, 163 location-lost drones were recorded. This means that dozens of crashed UAVs may still be lying on the territory of Belarus.

All the information about Russian drones was put on the analysts' online map of military activity in Belarus.

Why do Russian "shaheeds" fly to other countries?

Every night, the Russians launch dozens of kamikaze drones over Ukraine, but they often stray from their intended course. Sometimes they fly into Poland or Romania, but more often end up in Belarus.

Several times, strange routes of the "shaheeds" were recorded: they circled over populated areas.

According to one version, the Russians are specifically sending drones to Belarus. In this way, they want to temporarily remove them from the range of Ukrainian electronic warfare and air defense.

The second version is related to drone navigation problems. They may be the result of anti-Russian sanctions.

The third version is related to the impact of electronic warfare on strike drones, which forces them to change course.