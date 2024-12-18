Air defense forces shot down 51 Russian "shaheeds" during attack on Ukraine

On the night of December 18, the Russian army used 81 Shahed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and other types of drones against Ukraine. Air defenses managed to destroy 51 of them.

The Air Force revealed details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

As the military notes, the drones, according to a report from the Air Force, were launched from the territory of the Russian cities of Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, and Orel.

Aviation; anti-aircraft missile troops; electronic warfare units; and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the air attack.

As of 9 am, it has been confirmed that 51 Shahed drones and other types of drones have been shot down in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, and a number of other regions.

In particular, 30 simulator drones were lost in the field without any negative consequences. No hits were recorded, and no information was received about damage or casualties.

Russia carried out the 12th massive strike on Ukraine's energy sector in a year

According to Ukraine's permanent representative to the UN, Serhiy Kyslytsia, the 12th massive attack on the country's energy system this year took place on December 13. Russia used both cruise and ballistic missiles for these attacks.

This is the number of missiles aimed exclusively at energy facilities, the representative of Ukraine emphasized. Share

Serhiy Kyslytsia also reported that Russian troops continue to use ammunition with toxic chemicals. Since February 2023, 4.95 thousand such cases have been recorded, which led to the injuries of more than two thousand Ukrainian soldiers.