Air defense forces shot down 27 "shaheeds" during another Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of December 16, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 49 Shahed attack drones and other types of drones. Air defense forces destroyed 27 enemy drones.
Points of attention
- Air defense forces managed to shoot down 27 'Shahed' attack UAVs and other types of drones during the Russian attack on Ukraine.
- According to the military, the strike drones were launched from the Russian cities of Bryansk and Orel.
- Over the course of a week, Russia smuggled almost 630 aerial bombs, 550 attack drones, and over 100 missiles of various types into the territory of Ukraine.
- President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky expressed gratitude to the soldiers who defend the country and called for unity and strength to defeat terror.
- Zelensky called on the world to become united and strong to force Russia to abandon terror and achieve a just peace.
The Air Force revealed details of the Russian attack on Ukraine
According to the military, as of 08:30, it was confirmed that 27 "Shahed" attack UAVs and drones of other types were shot down in Chernihiv, Sumy, Cherkasy, Khmelnytskyi, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.
Due to active countermeasures by the Defense Forces, 19 enemy drones did not reach their targets (lost their location). Three UAVs are in the air.
The invaders reportedly launched drones from the areas of the Russian cities of Bryansk and Orel. The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.
Zelenskyy announced the number of drones and missiles launched by Russia against Ukraine per week
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-