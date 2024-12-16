Air defense forces shot down 27 "shaheeds" during another Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of December 16, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 49 Shahed attack drones and other types of drones. Air defense forces destroyed 27 enemy drones.

The Air Force revealed details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, as of 08:30, it was confirmed that 27 "Shahed" attack UAVs and drones of other types were shot down in Chernihiv, Sumy, Cherkasy, Khmelnytskyi, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Due to active countermeasures by the Defense Forces, 19 enemy drones did not reach their targets (lost their location). Three UAVs are in the air.

The invaders reportedly launched drones from the areas of the Russian cities of Bryansk and Orel. The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

No hits were recorded, and no information was received regarding damage or casualties, the Ukrainian Air Force concluded. Share

Zelenskyy announced the number of drones and missiles launched by Russia against Ukraine per week

"This week alone, Russia has used almost 630 guided bombs, about 550 strike drones, and over 100 missiles of various types against Ukraine. I am grateful to the soldiers defending Ukraine, to the partners who understand our need to strengthen air defense to save the lives of our people," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. Share