Air defense forces shot down 20 enemy "shaheeds" during the Russian attack on Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air defense forces shot down 20 enemy "shaheeds" during the Russian attack on Ukraine

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense forces shot down 20 enemy "shaheeds" during the Russian attack on Ukraine
Читати українською

On December 17, Ukrainian air defenses destroyed 20 Russian drones in 5 regions. The hunt for one more is ongoing, and 10 did not reach their targets.

Points of attention

  • Air defense forces successfully shot down 20 strike "Shaheeds" during the Russian attack on Ukraine.
  • The enemy attacked Ukraine with drones from the Bryansk and Orel regions.
  • Air defense destroyed enemy drones in Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Cherkasy regions.
  • As a result of active countermeasures, ten drones failed to carry out the attack and one is still in the air.
  • Damage was recorded in various areas of Kyiv as a result of a drone attack, but there is no information about casualties.

Air Targets announced details of Russia's attack on Ukraine

According to the military, from 11:00 p.m. on December 16, the enemy attacked Ukraine with the 31st Shahed attack UAV and drones of other types from the Bryansk and Oryol regions of the Russian Federation.

As of 12:00 on Tuesday, according to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, it was confirmed that 20 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types were shot down in Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Cherkasy regions.

Due to active countermeasures by the Defense Forces, 10 enemy drones did not reach their targets (lost their location). One UAV is still in the air.

The air attack is being repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine. No hits were recorded, and no information was received about damage or casualties. Combat operations are ongoing! Data may be updated.

Falling debris recorded in a number of districts in Kyiv

As reported by KMVA, as a result of the drone attack:

  • A car was damaged in the Solomyanskyi district . In particular, wreckage was found on the territory of the hospital;

  • a window in a residential building was damaged in the Pechersk district ;

  • in the Dnipro district, window glazing in a residential building was damaged;

  • In the Holosiivskyi district, a fragment was discovered in the courtyard of a residential building.

No information was received regarding casualties.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense destroyed 81 missiles and 80 attack drones during massive Russian attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
What is known about Russia's new massive attack on Ukraine?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces shot down 56 "shaheeds" during the Russian attack on Ukraine
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense forces shot down 56 "shaheeds" during the Russian attack on Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces shot down 27 "shaheeds" during another Russian attack on Ukraine
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense forces shot down 27 "shaheeds" during another Russian attack on Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?