Air defense forces shot down 20 enemy "shaheeds" during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On December 17, Ukrainian air defenses destroyed 20 Russian drones in 5 regions. The hunt for one more is ongoing, and 10 did not reach their targets.
Points of attention
- Air defense forces successfully shot down 20 strike "Shaheeds" during the Russian attack on Ukraine.
- The enemy attacked Ukraine with drones from the Bryansk and Orel regions.
- Air defense destroyed enemy drones in Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Cherkasy regions.
- As a result of active countermeasures, ten drones failed to carry out the attack and one is still in the air.
- Damage was recorded in various areas of Kyiv as a result of a drone attack, but there is no information about casualties.
Air Targets announced details of Russia's attack on Ukraine
According to the military, from 11:00 p.m. on December 16, the enemy attacked Ukraine with the 31st Shahed attack UAV and drones of other types from the Bryansk and Oryol regions of the Russian Federation.
As of 12:00 on Tuesday, according to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, it was confirmed that 20 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types were shot down in Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Cherkasy regions.
Due to active countermeasures by the Defense Forces, 10 enemy drones did not reach their targets (lost their location). One UAV is still in the air.
Falling debris recorded in a number of districts in Kyiv
As reported by KMVA, as a result of the drone attack:
A car was damaged in the Solomyanskyi district . In particular, wreckage was found on the territory of the hospital;
a window in a residential building was damaged in the Pechersk district ;
in the Dnipro district, window glazing in a residential building was damaged;
In the Holosiivskyi district, a fragment was discovered in the courtyard of a residential building.
No information was received regarding casualties.
