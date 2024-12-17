Air defense forces shot down 20 enemy "shaheeds" during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On December 17, Ukrainian air defenses destroyed 20 Russian drones in 5 regions. The hunt for one more is ongoing, and 10 did not reach their targets.

Air Targets announced details of Russia's attack on Ukraine

According to the military, from 11:00 p.m. on December 16, the enemy attacked Ukraine with the 31st Shahed attack UAV and drones of other types from the Bryansk and Oryol regions of the Russian Federation.

As of 12:00 on Tuesday, according to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, it was confirmed that 20 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types were shot down in Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Cherkasy regions.

Due to active countermeasures by the Defense Forces, 10 enemy drones did not reach their targets (lost their location). One UAV is still in the air.

The air attack is being repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine. No hits were recorded, and no information was received about damage or casualties. Combat operations are ongoing! Data may be updated. Share

Falling debris recorded in a number of districts in Kyiv

As reported by KMVA, as a result of the drone attack:

A car was damaged in the Solomyanskyi district . In particular, wreckage was found on the territory of the hospital;

a window in a residential building was damaged in the Pechersk district ;

in the Dnipro district, window glazing in a residential building was damaged;

In the Holosiivskyi district, a fragment was discovered in the courtyard of a residential building.

No information was received regarding casualties.