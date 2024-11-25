A record number of "martyrs" of the Russian Federation flew to Belarus during the attack on Ukraine

On the night of November 25, Belarus recorded a record high number of "Shaheeds" that flew during the attack of the Russian Federation during the attack on Ukraine. In particular, more than 30 drones were "lost".

How many Russian drones flew to Belarus this time

According to the "Belarusian Gayun" analytical project, 38 Shaheds entered Belarus in a day.

At least one of them was shot down, and the Belarusian aircraft took off four times. This indicator became an absolute record for the entire time of observations.

Photo — t.me/Hajun_BY

At least one "Shakhed" flew to Mozyr. Dozens of flights through the "Belarusian corridor" were recorded. Drones also flew at least three times in the Gomel district, in particular in the area of the Nova Huta border crossing.

In addition, the monitors noted that nine drones returned to the airspace of Ukraine.

Air defense forces shot down 71 Russian "shahed" during the attack on Ukraine

As noted, on the night of November 25, the occupiers attacked Ukraine with attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type from the directions - Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - RF., TOT of Crimea.

In total, during the specified period, the Air Force's radio engineering troops detected and escorted 145 enemy UAVs.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the attack.

As of 11:00 a.m., air defenses shot down 71 enemy drones in the Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Kherson regions.

71 UAVs — lost in location, presumably due to active anti-aircraft defense of the Defense Forces, another drone flew towards Belarus. Information is being updated.

The Air Force recalled that on November 24, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., the enemy struck again with drones of various types, guided air bombs and Kh-59/69 guided air missiles.