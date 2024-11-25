A record number of "martyrs" of the Russian Federation flew to Belarus during the attack on Ukraine

On the night of November 25, Belarus recorded a record high number of "Shaheeds" that flew during the attack of the Russian Federation during the attack on Ukraine. In particular, more than 30 drones were "lost".
Points of attention
- On the night of November 25, a record number of martyrs who flew to Belarus during the Russian attack on Ukraine was observed.
- The Air Force of Ukraine escorted and repelled the attack of more than 145 drones controlled by the Russian Federation from various directions.
- Air strikes by strike drones of various types, including guided air bombs and Kh-59/69 missiles, have been recorded.
- As of 11:00 a.m., Ukrainian air defenses shot down 71 Russian drones in various regions of the country.
- The enemy is constantly changing tactics and now uses attack drones during the day, not limited to night attacks.
How many Russian drones flew to Belarus this time
According to the "Belarusian Gayun" analytical project, 38 Shaheds entered Belarus in a day.
At least one of them was shot down, and the Belarusian aircraft took off four times. This indicator became an absolute record for the entire time of observations.
In addition, the monitors noted that nine drones returned to the airspace of Ukraine.
Air defense forces shot down 71 Russian "shahed" during the attack on Ukraine
As noted, on the night of November 25, the occupiers attacked Ukraine with attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type from the directions - Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - RF., TOT of Crimea.
In total, during the specified period, the Air Force's radio engineering troops detected and escorted 145 enemy UAVs.
Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the attack.
71 UAVs — lost in location, presumably due to active anti-aircraft defense of the Defense Forces, another drone flew towards Belarus. Information is being updated.
The Air Force recalled that on November 24, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., the enemy struck again with drones of various types, guided air bombs and Kh-59/69 guided air missiles.
