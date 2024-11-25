A record number of "martyrs" of the Russian Federation flew to Belarus during the attack on Ukraine
Category
World
Publication date

A record number of "martyrs" of the Russian Federation flew to Belarus during the attack on Ukraine

A record number of "martyrs" of the Russian Federation flew to Belarus during the attack on Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  OSINT project "Belarusian Gayun"

On the night of November 25, Belarus recorded a record high number of "Shaheeds" that flew during the attack of the Russian Federation during the attack on Ukraine. In particular, more than 30 drones were "lost".

Points of attention

  • On the night of November 25, a record number of martyrs who flew to Belarus during the Russian attack on Ukraine was observed.
  • The Air Force of Ukraine escorted and repelled the attack of more than 145 drones controlled by the Russian Federation from various directions.
  • Air strikes by strike drones of various types, including guided air bombs and Kh-59/69 missiles, have been recorded.
  • As of 11:00 a.m., Ukrainian air defenses shot down 71 Russian drones in various regions of the country.
  • The enemy is constantly changing tactics and now uses attack drones during the day, not limited to night attacks.

How many Russian drones flew to Belarus this time

According to the "Belarusian Gayun" analytical project, 38 Shaheds entered Belarus in a day.

At least one of them was shot down, and the Belarusian aircraft took off four times. This indicator became an absolute record for the entire time of observations.

Photo — t.me/Hajun_BY

At least one "Shakhed" flew to Mozyr. Dozens of flights through the "Belarusian corridor" were recorded. Drones also flew at least three times in the Gomel district, in particular in the area of the Nova Huta border crossing.

In addition, the monitors noted that nine drones returned to the airspace of Ukraine.

Air defense forces shot down 71 Russian "shahed" during the attack on Ukraine

As noted, on the night of November 25, the occupiers attacked Ukraine with attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type from the directions - Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - RF., TOT of Crimea.

In total, during the specified period, the Air Force's radio engineering troops detected and escorted 145 enemy UAVs.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the attack.

As of 11:00 a.m., air defenses shot down 71 enemy drones in the Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Kherson regions.

71 UAVs — lost in location, presumably due to active anti-aircraft defense of the Defense Forces, another drone flew towards Belarus. Information is being updated.

The Air Force recalled that on November 24, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., the enemy struck again with drones of various types, guided air bombs and Kh-59/69 guided air missiles.

Since the enemy is constantly changing the tactics of using strike drones, the format of providing information on the results of air defense combat operations may change. After all, before the attacks of "shaheeds" were carried out only at night - in the dark. Now the enemy is using strike UAVs during the day as well.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian MiG-31Ks are flying to Belarus for the second day in a row
Russian MiG-31Ks are flying to Belarus for the second day in a row
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Shaheds" flew to Belarus and Moldova after the Russian attack on Ukraine
"Shaheds" flew to Belarus and Moldova after the Russian attack on Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces shot down 71 Russian "shahed" during the attack on Ukraine
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense forces shot down 71 Russian "shahed" during the attack on Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?