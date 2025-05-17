Over 80 battles — the General Staff published a summary of the situation on the front

Operational information as of 16:00 on 05/17/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy is trying to wedge into our defenses in the areas of Toretsk, Ozaryanivka, Diliivka, and Druzhba. Two attacks are ongoing, and our defenders have already repelled eight assault actions of the invaders.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Chasovy Yar, Kurdyumivka, and in the direction of Predtechyny. Three out of four attacks were repelled by the Defense Force units, and a battle is underway.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army has launched 12 attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of Novoyehorivka, Lozova, Ridkodub, Hrekivka, Katerynivka, Yampolivka, and Zelena Dolyna today. Three clashes are currently ongoing.

Today, the enemy attacked twice in the Kharkiv direction , in the Vovchansk area and towards Stroivka.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have made 23 attempts to push our soldiers from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Stara Mykolaivka, Yablunivka, Vozdvizhenka, Nova Poltavka, Myrolyubivka, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Novosergiivka, Troitske and Andriivka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 17 attacks, five clashes are still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped nine assault actions of enemy troops, and three more clashes are currently ongoing. The enemy tried to advance in the areas of Konstantinopol, Bahatyry, Vilny Pole, Rivny Pole, Novopol and Zeleny Pole. Temyrivka and Novopol were hit by air strikes.

In the Hulyaipol direction, enemy aircraft launched strikes with unguided aircraft missiles on Hulyaipol.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy attacks in the areas of Stepovoye and Maly Shcherbaky. Kamianske was subjected to airstrikes.

In the Dnieper direction, the terrorist country launched strikes with unguided air missiles on Mykolaivka, in addition, enemy units tried to advance twice, and a battle is underway.