The AFU destroyed over 60 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction within 24 hours

In total, 115 combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of this day. Ukrainian defenders are resolutely repelling the enemy's attempts to advance deep into our territory, inflicting fire damage on them.

The AFU destroyed 63 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction

Operational information as of 22:00 on 05/16/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

Today, Russian forces carried out one missile and 47 air strikes, using one missile and dropping 86 guided bombs. In addition, they deployed over a thousand kamikaze drones and carried out 3,923 attacks on our troops' positions and settlements.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units 49 times.

The enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Novoserhiivka, Malynivka, Elizavetivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Zaporizhzhia, Troitske, Bohdanivka, Andriivka and towards the settlements of Novoukrainka, Oleksiivka, Poltavka, Yablunivka, Stara Mykolaivka, Nova Poltavka. Nine clashes are still ongoing. Share

The settlements of Pokrovsk, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Novoukrainka, Shevchenko Pershe, Stara Mykolaivka, and Sukhyi Yar were hit by airstrikes.

According to preliminary data, 119 occupiers were neutralized in this direction today, 63 of them irreversibly.

Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed one car, two motorcycles, and five UAVs.