The situation at the front — more than 60 battles took place between the AFU and the Russian Army

The defense forces are taking measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deeper into Ukrainian territory. Since the beginning of this day, 61 combat clashes have occurred.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian defense forces have successfully repelled numerous attacks and breakthrough attempts by the Russian Army in various directions, including Kharkiv, Kupyansk, Lymansk, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Pokrovsky, Novopavlovsk, Gulyaipilsk, Orekhovsk, and Kursk.
- As of 16:00 on May 16, 2025, the Ukrainian forces have faced a total of 61 combat clashes with the Russian Army, with ongoing battles in multiple strategic locations.
- The defense forces are consistently holding back the enemy's assaults and airstrikes, demonstrating resilience and determination in protecting Ukrainian territory against the invaders.
Current situation on the front on May 16
Operational information as of 16:00 on 05/16/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the Kharkiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks near the settlement of Vovchansk, and another enemy attack is currently underway.
In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian occupiers twice tried to break through our defenses towards Kolisnykovka and Novoosynovoye.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army launched four attacks on Ukrainian forces' positions near the settlement of Kolodyazi and towards Olhivka, Ridkodub, and Zelenaya Dolyna. One battle is still ongoing.
One enemy assault was repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Siversky direction , in the Verkhnyokamyansky area.
In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped one enemy attack in the Chasovy Yar area, and one clash is still ongoing near Kurdyumivka.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 11 assault operations in the Toretsk area and towards Diliivka, Katerynivka, and Novospassky. Six battles are still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, the Russian invaders made 21 attempts to push our defenders from their occupied positions. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have repelled 15 enemy attacks, six battles are still ongoing. The settlements of Oleksandro-Kalynove, Novoukrainka, and Shevchenko Pershe were hit by airstrikes.
In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of Konstantinopol, Shevchenko, Novoselka and towards Bahatyr and Zeleny Pole. The defense forces successfully repelled nine enemy assaults, two more attacks are still ongoing. At the same time, enemy aircraft struck the areas of the settlements of Novodarivka, Novoukrainka and Dachne.
In the Hulyaipol direction, air strikes hit Malynivka, Vysoke, and Hulyaipol.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders four times in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbaki and Maly Shcherbaki. The settlement of Novodarivka was hit by airstrikes.
Seven clashes have taken place in the Kursk direction since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy carried out four air strikes, dropping eight guided bombs, and also carried out 101 shelling of the positions of our troops and settlements, including four from multiple launch rocket systems.
