The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe adopted by a majority vote the resolution "European commitment to a just and lasting peace in Ukraine."
Points of attention
- The PACE resolution on achieving peace in Ukraine emphasizes the need for security guarantees for the country from leading world powers.
- The document condemns Russia's efforts to undermine the international order and draw other states into a military conflict with Ukraine.
- To ensure sustainable peace, PACE calls for strengthening sanctions against Russia, including a complete ban on the import of Russian gas and the creation of a tribunal to prosecute the leadership for aggression against Ukraine.
- The resolution also proposes the confiscation of Russian assets to compensate Ukraine and victims of Russian aggression.
- The PACE resolution recognizes the importance of peace talks that include Ukraine's right to determine its future independently and the necessity of Europe and European partners to reinforce the sanctions regime against Russia.
What is the PACE resolution on achieving peace in Ukraine?
During the discussion of the resolution, a number of PACE delegates, including Lord Richard Keane from the United Kingdom, insisted that the war in Ukraine could not simply be ended by achieving a ceasefire.
In return, Ukraine should receive strong security guarantees from leading world powers.
The text of the resolution emphasizes that Russia continues its own efforts to undermine the international order, involving Iran and North Korea in the ongoing war against Ukraine.
What else is mentioned in the PACE resolution?
The peace summit, which took place in Switzerland in the summer of 2024, was recognized as the most significant diplomatic event designed to accelerate the process of resolving the baseless war unleashed by the Kremlin.
The assembly emphasized that a lasting peace will only be possible when Russia abandons its imperialist ambitions and carries out decolonization, while recognizing Vladimir Putin's regime as "totalitarian."
The resolution also includes a call for Europe and European partners to strengthen the sanctions regime against the Russian Federation, in particular, to completely ban the import of Russian gas, to create a special tribunal to prosecute the Russian and Belarusian leadership for aggression against Ukraine, and to transfer all frozen Russian assets to a special international fund for further payment of compensation to Ukraine and all victims of Russian aggression.
