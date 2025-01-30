The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe adopted by a majority vote the resolution "European commitment to a just and lasting peace in Ukraine."

What is the PACE resolution on achieving peace in Ukraine?

During the discussion of the resolution, a number of PACE delegates, including Lord Richard Keane from the United Kingdom, insisted that the war in Ukraine could not simply be ended by achieving a ceasefire.

In return, Ukraine should receive strong security guarantees from leading world powers.

PACE

The text of the resolution emphasizes that Russia continues its own efforts to undermine the international order, involving Iran and North Korea in the ongoing war against Ukraine.

What else is mentioned in the PACE resolution?

The peace summit, which took place in Switzerland in the summer of 2024, was recognized as the most significant diplomatic event designed to accelerate the process of resolving the baseless war unleashed by the Kremlin.

Any peace talks must include Ukraine and respect its right to independently determine its future. PACE recognizes that a position of strength and reliable defense capabilities are necessary for sustainable peace negotiations, the resolution states. Share

The assembly emphasized that a lasting peace will only be possible when Russia abandons its imperialist ambitions and carries out decolonization, while recognizing Vladimir Putin's regime as "totalitarian."

The resolution also includes a call for Europe and European partners to strengthen the sanctions regime against the Russian Federation, in particular, to completely ban the import of Russian gas, to create a special tribunal to prosecute the Russian and Belarusian leadership for aggression against Ukraine, and to transfer all frozen Russian assets to a special international fund for further payment of compensation to Ukraine and all victims of Russian aggression.