Panama denies State Department statement on free passage of US government ships through canal

The United States State Department announced on the morning of February 6 that it was providing free transit for American government vessels through the Panama Canal. Panama officially responded to this announcement.

Panama denies State Department statement on canal

This became known from the Twitter account of the Panama Canal administration.

In connection with the publication distributed by the US Department of State, the Panama Canal Authority, which has the authority to set tariffs and other fees for passage through the canal, reports that it has not made any changes to them.

At the same time, the readiness of the United States for further dialogue is emphasized, including on the issue of the passage of American warships.

The State Department previously announced that Panama has agreed to waive fees for vessels owned by the United States government to transit the Panama Canal. Such ships will now be able to travel through the waterway without paying fees.

The US department noted that such an exemption from paying fees would help the government save several million dollars over the course of a year.

The agency's statement does not mention other ships and vessels for which the Panamanian side could agree to cancel the canal toll.

Recall that US President Donald Trump has previously repeatedly stated his intention to regain control of the Panama Canal. He emphasized the alleged violation of existing agreements and claimed that China actually controls this strategically important facility.

In response to these statements, Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino assured that control over the canal belongs entirely to his state. He emphasized that this waterway, which plays a key role in international trade, in particular for the United States, will remain under Panamanian control in the future.