Panama denies State Department statement on free passage of US government ships through canal

The United States State Department announced on the morning of February 6 that it was providing free transit for American government vessels through the Panama Canal. Panama officially responded to this announcement.
Points of attention
- Panama has rejected the State Department's statement regarding the free passage of US government ships through the Panama Canal, reasserting its full control over the waterway.
- The Panama Canal Authority confirmed that there have been no changes to tariffs and fees for American vessels, contradicting the earlier announcements from the US government.
- While the US government claimed that waiving fees for its vessels would lead to significant cost savings, Panama's stance reflects its commitment to maintaining sovereignty over the strategically important canal.
- Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino emphasized that control over the Panama Canal belongs solely to Panama, disputing any claims of external influence over this vital conduit of international trade.
- The conflicting statements between the US State Department and Panama highlight the complexities surrounding the management and operation of the Panama Canal, a critical asset in global maritime transportation.
Panama denies State Department statement on canal
This became known from the Twitter account of the Panama Canal administration.
Comunicado del Canal de Panamá. pic.twitter.com/huTl3d7wz7— Canal de Panamá (@canaldepanama) February 6, 2025
At the same time, the readiness of the United States for further dialogue is emphasized, including on the issue of the passage of American warships.
The State Department previously announced that Panama has agreed to waive fees for vessels owned by the United States government to transit the Panama Canal. Such ships will now be able to travel through the waterway without paying fees.
U.S. government vessels can now transit the Panama Canal without charge fees, saving the U.S. government millions of dollars a year. pic.twitter.com/G4gV2mHu7O— Department of State (@StateDept) February 6, 2025
The US department noted that such an exemption from paying fees would help the government save several million dollars over the course of a year.
U.S. government vessels can now pass through the Panama Canal without fees, saving the U.S. government millions of dollars a year.
The agency's statement does not mention other ships and vessels for which the Panamanian side could agree to cancel the canal toll.
In response to these statements, Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino assured that control over the canal belongs entirely to his state. He emphasized that this waterway, which plays a key role in international trade, in particular for the United States, will remain under Panamanian control in the future.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-