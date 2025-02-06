Panama denies State Department statement on free passage of US government ships through canal
The United States State Department announced on the morning of February 6 that it was providing free transit for American government vessels through the Panama Canal. Panama officially responded to this announcement.

Points of attention

  • Panama has rejected the State Department's statement regarding the free passage of US government ships through the Panama Canal, reasserting its full control over the waterway.
  • The Panama Canal Authority confirmed that there have been no changes to tariffs and fees for American vessels, contradicting the earlier announcements from the US government.
  • While the US government claimed that waiving fees for its vessels would lead to significant cost savings, Panama's stance reflects its commitment to maintaining sovereignty over the strategically important canal.
  • Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino emphasized that control over the Panama Canal belongs solely to Panama, disputing any claims of external influence over this vital conduit of international trade.
  • The conflicting statements between the US State Department and Panama highlight the complexities surrounding the management and operation of the Panama Canal, a critical asset in global maritime transportation.

Panama denies State Department statement on canal

This became known from the Twitter account of the Panama Canal administration.

In connection with the publication distributed by the US Department of State, the Panama Canal Authority, which has the authority to set tariffs and other fees for passage through the canal, reports that it has not made any changes to them.

At the same time, the readiness of the United States for further dialogue is emphasized, including on the issue of the passage of American warships.

The State Department previously announced that Panama has agreed to waive fees for vessels owned by the United States government to transit the Panama Canal. Such ships will now be able to travel through the waterway without paying fees.

The US department noted that such an exemption from paying fees would help the government save several million dollars over the course of a year.

U.S. government vessels can now pass through the Panama Canal without fees, saving the U.S. government millions of dollars a year.

The agency's statement does not mention other ships and vessels for which the Panamanian side could agree to cancel the canal toll.

Recall that US President Donald Trump has previously repeatedly stated his intention to regain control of the Panama Canal. He emphasized the alleged violation of existing agreements and claimed that China actually controls this strategically important facility.

In response to these statements, Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino assured that control over the canal belongs entirely to his state. He emphasized that this waterway, which plays a key role in international trade, in particular for the United States, will remain under Panamanian control in the future.

