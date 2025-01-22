Panama appeals to UN over Trump's plans to take away Panama Canal

Panama's Ambassador to the United Nations, Eloy Alfaro de Alba, sent a letter to the organization's Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, expressing concern over statements by US President Donald Trump regarding the possible return of control of the Panama Canal.

As reported by Reuters, in late December 2024, Trump said that the United States could regain control of the Panama Canal, which was transferred to Panama in 1999.

The president said Panama had set too high a tariff for using the canal and expressed concern about China's influence over its management, vowing to prevent the canal from falling into "foreign hands."

In his address to the UN, Alfaro de Alba emphasized that, according to the organization's charter, countries are obliged to refrain from the threat of use of force that could violate the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.

The letter was sent to all 15 members of the UN Security Council. It is worth noting that Panama is a non-permanent member of the Security Council for the period 2025-2026.

Trump threatens to take over the Panama Canal militarily

US President-elect Donald Trump does not rule out the use of force to control Greenland and the Panama Canal.

Asked whether he would rule out economic or military coercion to gain control of Greenland and the Panama Canal, Trump said he would not confirm this.

No. We may have to do something.... You're talking about Panama and Greenland - no, I can't assure you of either. Donald Trump Newly elected US president

It is noted that Trump himself has repeatedly expressed his desire for the United States to buy Greenland, calling the Danish territory and the largest island in the world an "absolute necessity" for national security.

People don't even know if Denmark has any legal right to it, but if it does, they should give it up (Greenland - ed.) because we need it for national security. Share

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who rejected Trump's first offer to buy Greenland in 2019, called his new statement "absurd."