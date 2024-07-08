Parliamentary elections in France: official results
Source:  Le Monde

In France, the second round of elections to the National Assembly has ended. Presidential coalition "Together!" won 168 seats in the parliament.

Points of attention

  • Presidential coalition "Together!" won 168 seats in the French Parliament after the second round of elections.
  • During the elections, the "New People's Front" took first place with 182 mandates, followed by Macron's, the "National Union," and the "Republicans."
  • The number of mandates of the parties to the highest legislative body of France is known after the results of the elections to the National Assembly are announced.
  • The French Parliament has 577 seats, and the remaining seats will be distributed among other candidates.

The results of the parliamentary elections were officially announced

On July 8, the number of party mandates for the highest legislative body of France after the second round of elections became known.

Results of parliamentary elections in France

According to the results of the second round:

  • "New People's Front" took first place and received 182 seats in the parliament;

  • "Together!" — 168 seats;

  • "National Association" — 143 places;

  • "Republicans" — 63 places.

It should be added that the French Parliament has 577 seats in total. The remaining seats will be distributed among other candidates.

Parliamentary elections in France

After the elections to the European Parliament and the victory of the National Union, French President Emmanuel Macron dissolved the National Assembly and announced early parliamentary elections

During the first round, the party "National Union" again won the victory, and the presidential coalition "Together!" — the third.

According to the Ifop exit poll, which was released on July 7, unexpectedly, but the first place in the second round of the elections is won by the ultra-left "New People's Front", which can get from 180 to 215.

In second place is the presidential coalition of Emmanuel Macron, which has 150-180 seats.

And Le Pen's party "National Union" is in third place and can count on only 120-150 mandates.

Parliamentary elections

