Parliamentary elections in France: official results

In France, the second round of elections to the National Assembly has ended. Presidential coalition "Together!" won 168 seats in the parliament.

On July 8, the number of party mandates for the highest legislative body of France after the second round of elections became known.

According to the results of the second round:

"New People's Front" took first place and received 182 seats in the parliament;

"Together!" — 168 seats;

"National Association" — 143 places;

"Republicans" — 63 places.

It should be added that the French Parliament has 577 seats in total. The remaining seats will be distributed among other candidates.

After the elections to the European Parliament and the victory of the National Union, French President Emmanuel Macron dissolved the National Assembly and announced early parliamentary elections

During the first round, the party "National Union" again won the victory, and the presidential coalition "Together!" — the third.

According to the Ifop exit poll, which was released on July 7, unexpectedly, but the first place in the second round of the elections is won by the ultra-left "New People's Front", which can get from 180 to 215.

In second place is the presidential coalition of Emmanuel Macron, which has 150-180 seats.