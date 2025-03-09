Participants in the action in Berlin demanded increased German aid to Ukraine
Participants in the action in Berlin demanded increased German aid to Ukraine

Berlin
Source:  Ukrinform

On the evening of March 9, an action called "For All Our Freedom and Security" was held in Berlin, where participants called on German politicians to increase support for Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Participants in the action in Berlin called on German politicians to increase support for Ukraine, including humanitarian, financial, and military aid.
  • The action emphasized the need to better protect democracies from authoritarian attacks, highlighting threats from Russian dictator Putin and the German far-right AfD party.
  • Ukraine was urged to be recognized as an equal partner for stability and security in Europe.

A large-scale action in support of Ukraine took place in Berlin

A large demonstration under the slogan "Now more than ever: #StandWithUkraine" took place in front of the Brandenburg Gate and near the US Embassy.

The organizers of the event were the Ukrainian association Vitsche eV together with the German Campact eV, which researches propaganda, hybrid threats, etc.

The reason for the action was the "dramatic events of the last few days," when US President Donald Trump is turning his back on Ukraine, transatlantic solidarity is collapsing, and Europe must therefore take on more responsibility, the organizers explained.

"The Russian war of aggression threatens not only Ukraine, but also security and democracy throughout Europe," was the message from the podium, which was attended by activists, German politicians (Bundestag members from democratic parties), cultural figures, etc.

Action in support of Ukraine in Berlin

Participants demanded a significant increase in humanitarian, financial and military support for Ukraine, including the most modern weapons; better protection of their own democracies from authoritarian attacks - from Russian dictator Putin to the German far-right AfD party; and greater investment in an independent, just and ecological future for Europe.

Ukraine must be recognized as an equal partner in the international arena. The weakening of its positions also threatens the stability and security of Europe, - the demands of Vitche representatives were voiced.

They called for using frozen Russian assets, which amount to 250–300 billion euros in Europe, to finance the defense and reconstruction of Ukraine.

