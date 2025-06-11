Participants of the Ukraine-Southeastern Europe Summit signed a joint declaration
Office of the President of Ukraine
Odessa
However, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić refused to sign the document.

Points of attention

  • The joint declaration signed at the Ukraine-Southeastern Europe Summit condemns Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine as a grave crime.
  • Participants support a diplomatic path to peace and pledge comprehensive support for Ukraine for as long as necessary.
  • The international community is urged to increase support for Ukraine and refrain from aiding Russia's military efforts.

Leaders of Southeastern Europe signed a declaration in support of Ukraine

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić did not sign the declaration of the "Ukraine — Southeastern Europe" summit, which took place on June 11 in Odessa.

Leaders of Southeast European countries condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

We condemn in the strongest possible terms the brutal war of aggression unleashed by Russia against Ukraine.

The countries reaffirmed their commitment to providing comprehensive and sustained support to Ukraine and its people for as long as necessary. They also called on all countries to refrain from providing any material or other assistance to Russia's military efforts.

The declaration was signed by the new President of Romania, Nikusor Dan, the President of Moldova, Maia Sandu, the Prime Ministers of Bulgaria, Croatia, and Greece, and representatives of other Balkan countries.

However, the joint statement was not signed by the Serbian president.

Vučić himself boasted to journalists that he was the only one who did not sign the declaration of the "Ukraine — Southeastern Europe" summit, and thus "did not betray Russia."

Unlike them (other summit participants — ed.), who are ready to accept everything that is directed against Russia, everything they can.

He added that Serbia protects the interests of public international law, always guided by its own interests.

I am proud of Serbia's politics, our independence, our autonomy, and we will continue to do so.

Main points from the joint statement following the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit:

  • Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine is a grave crime against the Ukrainian people. The participants support efforts to find a diplomatic path to a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace. And are committed to comprehensively supporting Ukraine for as long as necessary.

  • The international community should step up its support for Ukraine and refrain from providing any material or other assistance to Russia's military efforts.

  • The conditions for achieving peace are the complete withdrawal of Russian forces and equipment, the cessation of hostilities and the war in general, as well as the full restoration of Ukraine's internationally recognized borders.

  • The future membership of Ukraine, Moldova, and partners from Southeastern Europe in the EU is vital for the long-term stability, security, and prosperity of the region as a whole.

  • NATO membership remains the best security option for Ukraine in terms of cost-benefit ratio.

