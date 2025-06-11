Participants of the Ukraine-Southeastern Europe Summit signed a joint declaration

The declaration was signed by the new President of Romania, Nikusor Dan, the President of Moldova, Maia Sandu, the Prime Ministers of Bulgaria, Croatia and Greece, and representatives of other Balkan countries. However, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić refused to sign the document.

Leaders of Southeastern Europe signed a declaration in support of Ukraine

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić did not sign the declaration of the "Ukraine — Southeastern Europe" summit, which took place on June 11 in Odessa.

Leaders of Southeast European countries condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

We condemn in the strongest possible terms the brutal war of aggression unleashed by Russia against Ukraine. Share

The countries reaffirmed their commitment to providing comprehensive and sustained support to Ukraine and its people for as long as necessary. They also called on all countries to refrain from providing any material or other assistance to Russia's military efforts.

The declaration was signed by the new President of Romania, Nikusor Dan, the President of Moldova, Maia Sandu, the Prime Ministers of Bulgaria, Croatia, and Greece, and representatives of other Balkan countries.

However, the joint statement was not signed by the Serbian president.

Vučić himself boasted to journalists that he was the only one who did not sign the declaration of the "Ukraine — Southeastern Europe" summit, and thus "did not betray Russia."

Unlike them (other summit participants — ed.), who are ready to accept everything that is directed against Russia, everything they can. Share

He added that Serbia protects the interests of public international law, always guided by its own interests.

I am proud of Serbia's politics, our independence, our autonomy, and we will continue to do so.

Main points from the joint statement following the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit: