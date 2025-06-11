Vucic unexpectedly offered Serbia's help to Ukraine in rebuilding

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić announced his country's readiness to help with the reconstruction of Ukraine, in particular to participate in the restoration of one or more Ukrainian cities or a small region. Vučić made the corresponding statement on June 11, during his speech at the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit in Odessa.

Vucic offers Ukraine help in rebuilding one city

I would prefer to enlist your support, President Zelensky, to take one or two cities or one small region that we could rebuild. And I think that would be very important for the people of Ukraine if they had clear support.

Against this background, Vučić expressed hope that "we will be able to make at least a slightly greater contribution to the Ukrainian people without loud words, etc."

"I think your people are truly worth it," the Serbian president added. Share

At the same time, during his speech, the President of Serbia emphasized that Belgrade firmly and unwaveringly adheres to the UN Charter and international law, including the protection of the territorial integrity of countries recognized by the UN.

Serbia will remain quite firm and resolutely committed to international law, the UN Charter, which includes the protection of the territorial integrity of UN member states as the most important principle. And we have always advocated for this, (...). I think that in a way this can be useful for Ukraine as well. Aleksandar Vuchich President of Serbia

Vučić also assured that Ukraine can always count on Serbia's assistance in humanitarian matters, as well as political support.

According to media reports, Vučić's one-day visit to Odessa is his first visit to Ukraine, especially against the backdrop of Russia's full-scale invasion, which has been going on for four years.

At the same time, Vučić recently visited Moscow: together with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, he took part in the Victory Day celebrations on May 9. Fico was then the only head of government of an EU and NATO member state to attend the parade in Moscow.