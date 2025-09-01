Parubiy murder. Law enforcement officers detained the alleged perpetrator of the crime

Law enforcement officers have detained the suspect in the murder of Andriy Parubiy. Necessary investigative actions are underway.
- The suspect in the murder of Andriy Parubiy has been detained in the Khmelnytskyi region with the involvement of police and SSU officers.
- The crime was meticulously planned, with the perpetrator studying the victim's movements and preparing an escape plan.
- President Zelensky and top officials have confirmed the arrest, emphasizing the importance of clarifying all circumstances surrounding the murder.
Suspect in Parubiy's murder detained in Khmelnytskyi region
This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
He also instructed to present the available information to the public. After all, all the circumstances of this terrible murder must be clarified.
At the same time, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko clarified that the suspect was detained in the Khmelnytskyi region.
The operation involved dozens of police officers from the Lviv region and the central apparatus of the National Police, as well as employees of the Security Service of Ukraine.
The alleged shooter was detained in the Khmelnytskyi region a few minutes ago. There won't be many details now. I will just say that the crime was carefully prepared: the deceased's travel schedule was studied, the route was laid, and an escape plan was thought out.
He noted that police and SBU officers tracked down the shooter within 24 hours of the incident, and detained him 36 hours later. More details will be provided by the police later. .
On August 30, an unknown person shot and killed former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy in Lviv. According to law enforcement, the attacker opened fire and fired about 8 times. The MP died at the scene before the ambulance arrived.
According to preliminary data, the attack was carefully planned. The investigation is considering several versions, including a possible Russian trace. It is not yet known who the attacker was, but according to the footage, the criminal was disguised as a courier for the Glovo delivery service.
The Lviv City Council reported that the funeral service for Andriy Parubiy will take place on September 2, at 12:00 PM in St. George's Cathedral.
At 1:30 p.m., a city-wide farewell ceremony will be held on Rynok Square in Lviv, after which the politician will be buried at the Lychakiv Cemetery.
