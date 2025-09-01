Parubiy murder. Law enforcement officers detained the alleged perpetrator of the crime

Law enforcement officers have detained the suspect in the murder of Andriy Parubiy. Necessary investigative actions are underway.

Suspect in Parubiy's murder detained in Khmelnytskyi region

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko and Security Service of Ukraine Head Vasyl Malyuk have just reported on the detention of the suspect in the murder of Andriy Parubiy. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

He also instructed to present the available information to the public. After all, all the circumstances of this terrible murder must be clarified.

At the same time, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko clarified that the suspect was detained in the Khmelnytskyi region.

The operation involved dozens of police officers from the Lviv region and the central apparatus of the National Police, as well as employees of the Security Service of Ukraine.

The alleged shooter was detained in the Khmelnytskyi region a few minutes ago. There won't be many details now. I will just say that the crime was carefully prepared: the deceased's travel schedule was studied, the route was laid, and an escape plan was thought out.

He noted that police and SBU officers tracked down the shooter within 24 hours of the incident, and detained him 36 hours later. More details will be provided by the police later. .

At the same time, the SBU clarified that the assassination attempt on Parubiy was carefully prepared. After all, the perpetrator studied the deceased's travel schedule, plotted the route, and prepared an escape plan. Share

Andriy Parubiy

On August 30, an unknown person shot and killed former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy in Lviv. According to law enforcement, the attacker opened fire and fired about 8 times. The MP died at the scene before the ambulance arrived.

According to preliminary data, the attack was carefully planned. The investigation is considering several versions, including a possible Russian trace. It is not yet known who the attacker was, but according to the footage, the criminal was disguised as a courier for the Glovo delivery service.

The Lviv City Council reported that the funeral service for Andriy Parubiy will take place on September 2, at 12:00 PM in St. George's Cathedral.