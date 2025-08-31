Murder of Andriy Parubiy. Where and when will the politician be buried?
Murder of Andriy Parubiy. Where and when will the politician be buried?

Where and when will Andriy Parubiy be buried?
Former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Andriy Parubiy, who was killed by an assassin's bullet on August 30, will be buried at the Lychakiv Cemetery in Lviv.

Points of attention

  • Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi has confirmed the funeral arrangements, including a parastas on September 1 and the burial on September 2.
  • The tragic incident, which led to the death of the Ukrainian politician, occurred on Yefremova Street in Lviv, prompting immediate police response.

Where and when will Andriy Parubiy be buried?

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi made a statement on this occasion.

He officially confirmed that on Monday, September 1, at 7:00 PM, a parastas — a funeral service — will begin at the Archcathedral of St. George.

In addition, it is indicated that the next day, that is, on Tuesday, September 2, the funeral service will begin at noon in the Cathedral of St. George.

A city-wide farewell ceremony will take place at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Rynok Square, near the Town Hall. Burial will be at the Lychakiv Cemetery. Eternal memory.

We would like to remind you that on August 30 at 11:37, the "102" line received a report that shooting was taking place on Yefremova Street in the city of Lviv.

A police team immediately went to the scene. It later became known that an unknown person fired about 8 shots from a short-barreled firearm at Andriy Parubiy.

The Ukrainian politician died on the spot. The identity of the perpetrator has not yet been established.

