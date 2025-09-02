Parubiy murder. Suspect confesses to the crime — video
Parubiy murder. Suspect confesses to the crime — video

The suspect in the Parubiy murder made his first statement
Source:  Hromadske

The suspect in the murder of former Ukrainian Parliament Speaker Andriy Parubiy has admitted that he killed the politician. The man calls it “revenge on the Ukrainian authorities.”

Points of attention

  • The suspect's chilling statement about choosing Parubiy as the victim simply because he was 'nearby' raises questions about the motive behind the targeted assassination.
  • Law enforcement officials believe the murder has a Russian trace, pointing towards a broader geopolitical context to the crime.

The suspect in the Parubiy murder made his first statement

According to the defendant, he killed the former speaker of the Rada to allegedly take revenge on the Ukrainian authorities.

In addition, the detained man rejects the claim that Russian intelligence services blackmailed him.

The suspect also stated that he expects a speedy verdict for himself.

He allegedly wants to be exchanged for Ukrainian prisoners of war, handed over to Russia, and there he could find his son's body.

Journalists asked the detainee why he chose Parubiy as his victim, to which he replied that he “was nearby.”

“If I lived in Vinnytsia, then I would be Petya (probably referring to Petro Poroshenko — ed.),” the suspect replied.

On the night of September 1, the man was detained in the Khmelnytskyi region after several days of searching.

According to the head of the National Police, Ivan Vyhovsky, this crime is not accidental — it has a Russian trace.

