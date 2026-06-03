Patriot production. Zelenskyy called on NATO to help Ukraine obtain a license

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on NATO countries to help Ukraine obtain licenses to produce Patriots, because the current production capabilities of these systems are not enough to meet all threats in the world.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy calls on NATO to assist Ukraine in obtaining licenses for Patriot production due to inadequate current production capabilities.
- NATO's support in granting licenses for Patriot systems is crucial to address existing and potential threats globally.
Zelenskyy called on NATO to help Ukraine: details
The head of state announced this in an address to the participants of the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council in Kyiv.
He noted that Ukraine has already shown with many types of weapons, especially drones, that it can move quickly and produce modern systems on a large scale.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-