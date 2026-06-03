Patriot production. Zelenskyy called on NATO to help Ukraine obtain a license
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Ukraine
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Patriot production. Zelenskyy called on NATO to help Ukraine obtain a license

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
Читати українською

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on NATO countries to help Ukraine obtain licenses to produce Patriots, because the current production capabilities of these systems are not enough to meet all threats in the world.

Points of attention

  • President Zelenskyy calls on NATO to assist Ukraine in obtaining licenses for Patriot production due to inadequate current production capabilities.
  • NATO's support in granting licenses for Patriot systems is crucial to address existing and potential threats globally.

Zelenskyy called on NATO to help Ukraine: details

The head of state announced this in an address to the participants of the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council in Kyiv.

We raised this issue with the previous US administration and continue to discuss it with the current one, namely: granting Ukraine licenses to produce such systems — Patriot systems. And this is not just about Ukraine — this is for all Europeans who have such capabilities to start mass producing them. The current Patriot production capabilities are simply not enough to meet all the existing and potential threats in the world.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

He noted that Ukraine has already shown with many types of weapons, especially drones, that it can move quickly and produce modern systems on a large scale.

So I ask for your support at the political level to help achieve positive decisions regarding these licenses as well.

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