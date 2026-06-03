Ukrainian experts will share experience in countering drones with the Baltic countries and Romania — Zelenskyy
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Ukraine
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Ukrainian experts will share experience in countering drones with the Baltic countries and Romania — Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

Ukraine is preparing groups of experts who will visit Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, and Romania to share experience in responding to threats from drones.

Points of attention

  • President Zelenskyy reveals Ukraine's plan to send expert groups to the Baltic countries and Romania to share experience in countering drones.
  • Collaboration between Ukraine and the Baltic countries and Romania aims to prevent future challenges posed by drones through knowledge sharing and training.

Ukrainian drone experts will visit the Baltic countries and Romania

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

For Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, and for Romania as well (I think we agreed), we will train experts. They are being trained. And there are dates when our experts come there and share their experience, just like we did in the Middle East. (Their task, — ed.) is to help prevent challenges in the future, if they arise, such challenges as were caused by drones that were recorded by the respective countries.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Zelensky stressed that Ukraine will help with both interceptors and knowledge.

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