Ukrainian experts will share experience in countering drones with the Baltic countries and Romania — Zelenskyy

Ukraine is preparing groups of experts who will visit Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, and Romania to share experience in responding to threats from drones.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy reveals Ukraine's plan to send expert groups to the Baltic countries and Romania to share experience in countering drones.
- Collaboration between Ukraine and the Baltic countries and Romania aims to prevent future challenges posed by drones through knowledge sharing and training.
Ukrainian drone experts will visit the Baltic countries and Romania
This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.
Zelensky stressed that Ukraine will help with both interceptors and knowledge.
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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