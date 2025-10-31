Pentagon approves delivery of Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine — but there's one "but"

The US Department of Defense has approved the transfer of long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. But the deliveries will not begin until President Donald Trump makes the appropriate decision.
Points of attention
- The Pentagon has given the green light for the delivery of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, awaiting President Trump's final decision.
- President Trump's initial willingness to supply the missiles to Ukraine shifted after discussions with Russian President Putin, raising concerns about potential impacts on US-Russian relations.
- Operational issues such as training Ukrainian forces to use the missiles and resolving launching mechanisms from land need to be addressed for the effective deployment of the Tomahawk missiles.
Pentagon gives green light to supply Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine
CNN reports that the Pentagon has given the "green light" to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles, but the final decision will be made by Donald Trump.
The publication cites three American and European officials.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff informed the White House of their assessment in early October, just before Donald Trump met with Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington, who insisted on providing the missiles.
Instead, Trump stated during a meeting with Zelensky that he would not want to provide missiles to Ukraine because "we don't want to give away what we need to defend our country."
The Pentagon's assessment has encouraged the United States' European allies, who believe the United States now has fewer reasons not to provide the missiles, two European officials said.
So American and European officials were surprised when, a few days later, Trump abruptly reversed course, saying during his opening remarks at a working lunch with Zelensky that the United States needed the Tomahawks. He then told Zelensky behind closed doors that the United States would not provide the missiles, at least not yet.
Trump's decision came the day after his phone call with illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin, who told the US president that the Tomahawks could hit major Russian cities such as Moscow and St. Petersburg, and that this would not have a significant impact on the course of hostilities, but would damage US-Russian relations.
However, CNN sources previously reported that Trump has not abandoned the idea of supplying missiles, and the administration has prepared plans to quickly supply them to Ukraine if Trump gives the appropriate order.
While the Pentagon has no concerns about the stockpiles, the US military is still deciding how Ukraine will train to use the missiles and deploy them, the channel's sources said.
Sources added that several operational issues still need to be resolved for Ukraine to effectively use the missiles.
But even if the US does not want to provide the launchers, European officials believe that Ukraine will be able to find a way.
