Pentagon denies allowing Ukraine to attack Russia with Western weapons

According to Deputy Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh, the weapons received by Ukraine from the United States are intended for use exclusively on the territory of Ukraine.

The US did not allow Ukraine to use Western weapons to attack Russia

the Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary in the Department of Defense, Sabrina Singh, noted that the US position regarding Ukraine's use of Western weapons received from its partners remains unchanged.

She emphasised that the weapons are provided with the aim of helping Ukraine to return its own sovereign territories.

We have made public our inquiries in this regard. Again, I would like to repeat that in every Contact Group on Defence of Ukraine convened by the Minister, the weapons that are provided are, again, intended for use on the battlefield, the spokeswoman of the Pentagon emphasised. Share

Singh also added that Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin and Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umerov are discussing the use of certain opportunities.

According to the United States, American weapons are better used on the territory of Ukraine.

The US is confident that the situation on the frontline in Ukraine will change after military aid

According to the Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the United States Department of State, Vedant Patel, US-approved military aid to Ukraine will have practical results on the battlefield.

We know that these are difficult times, but we are confident that military aid will also make a real difference on the battlefield,’ Patel emphasised. Share

He recalled that during his visit to Ukraine on May 15, the head of the US State Department, Anthony Blinken, announced an additional package of military aid in the amount of 2 billion dollars.