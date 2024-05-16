Ukraine may use Western weapons to strike at Russia

According to Le Monde, Ukraine may have received permission from the United States to use Western weapons to strike strategic targets in Russia.

What is known about the alleged US permission for Ukraine to use Western weapons to strike at Russian territory

The authors of the article draw attention to the statements of the head of the US State Department, Anthony Blinken, during his recent visit to Ukraine.

We did not encourage or create an opportunity to launch strikes outside of Ukraine. But, in the end, Ukraine has to decide for itself how it is going to fight or how it will wage a war to protect its freedom, sovereignty and territorial integrity, Blinken emphasised during his speech in Kyiv. Share

Journalists note that Ukraine had to comply with the prohibition of Western partners on the use of weapons provided by them for attacks on objects on the territory of Russia.

How the ban on strikes with Western weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation affected the situation in Ukraine

It is emphasised that this created certain problems for Kyiv, including the new offensive of the occupation army of Russia in the border areas of Kharkiv region.

In particular, for many weeks, the Ukrainian military watched the preparations of the Russian occupiers for an offensive in the Kharkiv region and were unable to strike pre-emptively against the accumulation of personnel and enemy equipment.

Blinken's words came after British Foreign Secretary David Cameron explicitly stated during his visit to Kyiv on 3 May that he was ready to authorise strikes on Russian territory using weapons provided by London.

According to the journalists of the publication, the statements of the Foreign Ministers of the United Kingdom and the United States indicate a change in the position of Western partners regarding the use of long-range weapons provided to Ukraine.