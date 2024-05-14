Ukrainian long-range drone "Liutyi" carries out 80% of all hits on Russian refineries

One of Ukraine's most successful developments is the long-range UAV "Liutyi", which accounts for about 80% of all hits on Russian refineries.
What is known about the history of the development and testing of "Liutyi"
The publication notes that the first developments of "Liutyi" had problems with the front landing gear and compass calibration.
During the launches, the operators had to accompany the UAVs in cars, exposing themselves to real danger.
According to him, there was no such problem on the day since the UAV is enormous — more than 4 meters long and almost 7 meters in wingspan.
However, he had to be accompanied at night.
Its first use was carried out on August 28 — the Special Operations Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck various UAVs at the base of the 126th Coast Guard Brigade of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in the Crimea in Perevalne.
The first actual launches of "Liutyi" began at the end of September 2023.
One of the sections of the track in the Chernihiv region, which was once used as an airfield, was chosen for the first launch.
The planes were new and had 50 kilograms of warheads—it was important that they at least fly across the border.
What is known about the combat successes of "Liutyi"
The first launch in Russia was delayed.
One aborted takeoff. We turn around and go to the starting point. The second start—again, demolishing the drone. Another aborted takeoff. It's like being the first astronaut: it's hard not because it's impossible, but because there's no one to ask how to do it right.
The second flight occurred ten days later, on October 1, and again to the Sochi area. This time, the "Lyutoy" was hit by a parking lot of helicopters that mainly served the Putin residence.
However, as noted in the publication, as of May 2024, "Liutyi" was adopted by special services, intelligence, and the Ukrainian Air Force.
Such massive production and operation of drones made it possible to start planning large-scale joint operations, in which several structures are involved at once.
