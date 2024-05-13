Russia claims drone attack in its three regions

In the Lipetsk, Belgorod and Kursk regions, air defense systems were operating due to the drone attack. As a result, a fire broke out at one of the substations in the region.

In the Lipetsk region, a fire at a substation was reported due to a drone attack

According to the governor of the Lipetsk region, Igor Artamonov, the UAVs were "suppressed" by air defence systems near the Stanovlyan district.

Employees of the special services are working on the spot. There are no victims. The outbreak on the territory of the power station is being extinguished, he said.

Later, the governor announced the withdrawal of the red-level "Threat of UAV attack" for the Stanovlyan district. Later, he announced the repulse of the "Air alert" in the region.

Drone attacks at night in other regions of the Russian Federation

On the night of May 13, Russia announced drone attacks not only in the Lipetsk region but also in the Kursk and Belgorod regions.

There was also combat work of air defence forces and means in the first. According to the propaganda media concerning the local authorities, eight aircraft-type drones were allegedly shot down in the Kursk region.

There is no indication of the consequences of the drone raid in the region.

In the Belgorod region, the local authorities announced the shooting down of several air targets on the approach to the city, and there were also reports of drone attacks. As a result, according to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, the destruction of the infrastructure was recorded, and there were victims.