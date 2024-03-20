Pentagon warns of threat to Ukraine amid US aid delay

According to General Patrick Ryder, a spokesman for the US Ministry of Defence, due to Washington's delay in aid to Ukraine, the risks of further battlefield deterioration are increasing daily.

Of course, delays in Ukraine getting what it needs continue to expose Ukraine to increased risk. We are fully aware of the direness of the situation, the importance and urgency of the need for ammunition and other capabilities. And so, again, we're going to continue to work very closely with our Congress. The risks are growing every day, Ryder said.

He emphasised that the Ukrainian military was courageous, brave and innovative in the fight against the Kremlin's imperial aggression.

The soldiers continue to hold the line on most of the front line, despite the occupiers making some gradual gains. But now we continue to see how Ukraine holds its position. Therefore, we will focus on supporting Ukraine and preventing Russia from seizing more territory. And then, I hope, in the future, we will see that Ukraine will return its territory, — emphasised the Pentagon spokesman.

What is known about the current situation at the front in Ukraine

According to analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), on March 19, the occupation army of the Russian Federation carried out unsuccessful attacks near Kupyansk and Kreminnaya.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, enemy attacks were repelled:

to the northeast of Kupiansk in the area of Synkivka;

to the west of Kreminna in the Terny district;

to the south of Kreminna in the region of Bilohorivka.

Currently, according to analysts and the military, the criminal army of the Russian Federation has concentrated about 80,000 personnel in the Kupiansk region.

The Russian occupiers also failed to advance in the Bakhmut region of the Donetsk region.

Ukrainian and Russian sources reported on the positional battles:

to the west of Bakhmut in the Ivanove district

to the southwest of Bakhmut in Andriivka, Klishchiivka, Predtechyny and Bila Hora.

Russian bloggers noted that Ukrainian troops maintain positions on the western outskirts of Ivanovo and that fierce fighting continues in the settlement.

At the same time, according to the Russians, the occupiers are intensifying attacks in the Berdychi area, north of Orlivka and northwest of Avdiivka, and Tonenke, south of Orlivka and west of Avdiivka).

A geolocation video released on March 19 shows that Russian troops have recently advanced to the northwest edge of the Pervomaiska Dam in Pervomaiski, southwest of Avdiyivka.

Russian and Ukrainian sources reported ongoing fighting to the southwest of Avdiivka in the Pervomaiske and Nevelske areas.

The Russians claim heavy fighting in the Krasnohorivka area, west of Donetsk.

Ukrainian and Russian sources reported on the continuation of hostilities:

to the west of Donetsk in the area of Krasnohorivka and Georhiivka;

southwest of Donetsk in the Novomykhailivka district.

Russian and Ukrainian sources also reported on the battles:

to the south of Velyka Novosilka near Staromayorske;

to the southwest of Velika Novosilka near Priyutne.

In the south, as noted in the ISW, fighting continued on March 19 in the west of the Zaporizhzhia region, but without confirmed changes to the front line.

In particular, positional battles are taking place near Robotyne and Verbove.

In the Kherson region, fighting continues on the left bank of the Dnipro in the Krynyk region.

According to a Russian military blogger, a few Ukrainian forces remain in Krynky. Most Ukrainian troops on the eastern bank of the Kherson region hold positions west of the settlement in the coastal and forest areas.

Russian bloggers claimed that Ukrainian troops continue to operate in summer cottages near the Antonivskyi Bridge, north of Oleshky.