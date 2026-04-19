People should have the right to armed self-defense — Klymenko
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Ukraine
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People should have the right to armed self-defense — Klymenko

Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Klymenko made a statement after the terrorist attack in Kyiv
Читати українською

After the terrorist attack in Kyiv, Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko called the behavior of police officers who fled the scene shameful and stressed that people should ultimately receive the right to armed self-defense.

Points of attention

  • Expert discussions on the final version of the draft law on civilian weapons will involve various stakeholders, including people's deputies, the public, journalists, and the veteran community.
  • Despite suspending the officers involved in the incident, Klymenko cautions against generalizing the actions of the entire police force based on the misconduct of a few individuals.

Klymenko made a statement after the terrorist attack in Kyiv

According to the minister, the tragedy in Kyiv, which claimed the lives of 6 people, drew attention to a number of debatable issues.

That is why he decided to comment on the actions of the policeman and policewoman who arrived at the scene of the terrorist attack.

Shameful, unworthy behavior. This is a shame for the entire system. They have been suspended, an investigation is underway into this. Additional personnel decisions will also be made regarding the managers.

Igor Klymenko

Igor Klymenko

Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

Despite this, the minister believes it is wrong to generalize about the entire police force based on the actions of just two employees.

Klymenko drew attention to the fact that during the terrorist attack in Kyiv, it was the KORD, criminal analysts, and other involved forces that acted professionally and quickly.

He also officially confirmed that there will be no mass checks on gun owners.

Regarding granting the right to firearms to civilians, Klymenko clearly stated his position:

I believe that people should have the right to armed self-defense, especially after the experience when, at the beginning of a full-scale invasion, civilians were given weapons for national resistance.

Expert discussions will soon be held with the participation of people's deputies, the public, journalists, and the veteran community on the preparation of the final version of the draft law on civilian weapons.

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