The press secretary of the Russian ruler, Dmitry Peskov, claims that Russia has agreed to the request of US President Donald Trump not to strike Ukraine until February 1.
Points of attention
- Dmitry Peskov cynically named the terms of the illusory energy truce on the part of the Russian Federation in the context of negotiations with US President Donald Trump.
- Ukraine has not directly agreed to stop Russian attacks on energy for humanitarian reasons, raising concerns about the sincerity of the temporary cease-fire.
- The agreement to refrain from strikes on Ukraine until February 1, as claimed by Peskov, aims to create favorable conditions for negotiations between the two countries.
Peskov falsely named the terms of the energy truce
Peskov said that Moscow had agreed to Trump's proposal to "refrain from strikes on Ukraine" until February 1.
According to Putin's press secretary, this is necessary in order to create "favorable conditions for negotiations."
As a reminder, on January 29, US President Donald Trump said that he had asked Putin to pause strikes "on Kyiv and other cities" for a week for humanitarian reasons, and he allegedly agreed.
Trump himself did not specify when the countdown of the "week" would begin.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on January 30 that there were no direct agreements with Moscow to stop Russian attacks on energy.
A new round of talks on a potential peace deal between Russia and Ukraine is expected on February 1. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that US President's special representative Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner will not go there, but US participation is "likely."
