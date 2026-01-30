The press secretary of the Russian ruler, Dmitry Peskov, claims that Russia has agreed to the request of US President Donald Trump not to strike Ukraine until February 1.

Peskov falsely named the terms of the energy truce

Peskov said that Moscow had agreed to Trump's proposal to "refrain from strikes on Ukraine" until February 1.

He claims that the US president personally addressed the Russian leader with this request.

According to Putin's press secretary, this is necessary in order to create "favorable conditions for negotiations."

As a reminder, on January 29, US President Donald Trump said that he had asked Putin to pause strikes "on Kyiv and other cities" for a week for humanitarian reasons, and he allegedly agreed.

Trump himself did not specify when the countdown of the "week" would begin.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on January 30 that there were no direct agreements with Moscow to stop Russian attacks on energy.

He added that if Russia continues to shell Ukraine, in particular destroying its energy sector, then Kyiv will act in a mirror image - and will also try to strike at facilities that are involved in servicing the Russian military machine.

A new round of talks on a potential peace deal between Russia and Ukraine is expected on February 1. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that US President's special representative Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner will not go there, but US participation is "likely."