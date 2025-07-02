Plane crash near Aktau. New evidence of Russia's guilt has emerged

The Azerbaijani publication Minval Politika published a recording in which the Russian captain can be heard giving the order to open fire on an AZAL flight, which resulted in the plane crashing near the Kazakh city of Aktau on December 25. As is known, 38 people died then.

New evidence of Russia's guilt in the plane crash near Aktau

On December 25, an Embraer aircraft of Azerbaijan Airlines, flying from Baku to Grozny, crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan. The accident killed 38 people.

According to the journalists, they received an anonymous letter with materials about a plane shot down on approach to Grozny, Russia.

This is allegedly an explanatory note from the captain of the air defense calculation, Dmitry Paladichuk, who claims that the fire on the plane was opened on the order of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

At 08:13:30, I gave the command to the operator to hit. At 08:13:33, the missile left the guidance system. At 08:13:47, the BM-72V6 central control system issued a message that the target had been missed. At 08:13:48, I gave the command to fire again, the letter says. Share

Photo: minval.az

In addition, Azerbaijani journalists received videos, audio recordings, and details about the inadequate condition of the equipment.

They immediately released a fragment of a possible audio recording in which a male voice gives coordinates that match the data from the explanatory note, and then says: "Fire! I say fire!".

After that, there is an explosion, and when they announce that the target has been missed, the same man says: "Again! Again!".