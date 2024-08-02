Planned sabotage on Ukrzaliznytsia. The SBU detained a Russian agent in Odesa Region

The military counter-intelligence of the Security Service detained a saboteur of the Russian military intelligence in Odesa Region, who was preparing a series of arson attacks on Ukrzaliznytsia facilities.

Among the main targets of the enemy were transformer substations and relay cabinets on the main railway lines of the region.

In case of destruction of energy equipment, the occupiers hoped to block the movement of mobile units of the Armed Forces in the direction of the front line.

To commit sabotage, the Russian special service involved a local construction worker who was looking for "additional" income in Telegram channels. He agreed to set fire to critical infrastructure in exchange for money.

To do this, he scouted the location of the first potential target — a transformer near the railway track, and then prepared a cache with three "Molotov cocktails" near it.

Next, the person involved involved his acquaintance, who, according to the received coordinates, was supposed to arrive "on the spot", remove the incendiary mixture from the cache and set fire to the electrical substation. Share

At the behest of the occupiers, their accomplice planned to give them a video of the fire as a "report" on the completed task, and to continue a series of arson attacks in the region.

However, the Security Service prevented further arsons and detained the saboteur at the initial stage of his subversive activities.

During the search, homemade incendiary mixtures and a mobile phone, which he used to communicate with the aggressor, were found in his possession.

On the basis of the collected evidence, the investigators of the Security Service informed the detainee of the suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 14, Part 2 of Art. 113 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (preparation for sabotage committed under martial law). The perpetrator is currently in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

What is known about the detention of FSB agents in Odessa

Law enforcement officers in Odesa exposed a group of men who regularly set fire to cars of the Defense Forces at the behest of the FSB.

As noted in the SBU, in two weeks, attackers tried to destroy more than 15 official SUVs.

Law enforcement officers conducted special operations in different parts of Odesa and detained all members of the group. They turned out to be six Odessans aged 18 to 24, who worked as couriers for a popular food delivery service.

They came to the attention of the FSB as active users of Telegram channels in search of easy money, where they left their "resumes". In one of these chats, a representative of the Russian special service answered the men and offered to set fire to a military car for money.